Minecraft-inspired Durga Puja pandal in Radhanagar, Tripura, will leave you in awe 

Minecraft has touched the hearts of millions of players worldwide. As a title that launched before 2010, it continues to fascinate a variety of people coming from different countries around the world. Indian gamers have always been an important part of the Minecraft community, with several logging in daily to experience the adventures it offers.

Recently, this passion for the game was showcased in a cultural setting when a village in North-East India decided to create a Minecraft-inspired Durga Puja pandal.

Everything to know about Minecraft-inspired Durga Puja pandal

The celebration of Goddess Durga defeating the demon (Image via Wikipedia)

An annual Hindu holiday, Durga Puja, sometimes called Durgotsava or Sharodotsav, has its origins in the Indian subcontinent. It honors and pays tribute to the Hindu goddess Durga, who defeated Mahishasura, the ruler of the demons.

The festival is customarily conducted over 10 days during the month of Ashvina (Hindu calendar), which runs from September through October as per the Gregorian calendar. Commencing on the same day as Navratri, it is a celebration that spans nine nights. The 10th day is marked as the end of the celebration with Vijayadashami.

Depiction of a pandal (Image via stock.adobe)

The festival is going on as this article is being published, and is set to end on October 24, 2023. During this period, the statue of goddess Durga is placed in a pandal, which is a structure that may be used temporarily or permanently. It can be found in a variety of locations, such as outside buildings or in open spaces.

While most are simple, this Durga Puja pandal stands out for its creativity. The exterior appears to be made of grass blocks, and one can see a wolf, Steve, and Alex as part of the décor.

The post shows an image of an incomplete pandal, but one can see other Minecraft mobs too. For example, we can also see the face of a cow on one of the grass blocks, and a figure of a pig on the road, waiting to be added.

This artful pandal has been set up in Radha Nagar, Tripura, India. It has gained a lot of attention due to its ingenuity, and many on social media have praised the design.

Comment byu/sixty9e from discussion inIndianFestivals Expand Post

Comment byu/sixty9e from discussion inIndianFestivals Expand Post

The Redditors have been amazed by the fusion of culture and creativity for the celebration of a divine occasion such as the Durga Puja.

Comment byu/sixty9e from discussion inIndianFestivals Expand Post

Comment byu/sixty9e from discussion inIndianFestivals Expand Post

Many have also stated their desire to visit the location and witness this awe-inspiring pandal for themselves.

Comment byu/sixty9e from discussion inIndianFestivals Expand Post

Some have also mentioned that this Minecraft-inspired creation be brought to Mojang's attention. They have stated that the creativity and the artwork involved with the devotion to this festival deserve more attention, especially since the game is popular worldwide.