Minecraft player creates a life-size villager model out of paper

Villagers are peaceful mobs in Minecraft and are nearly the same size as the player's character. They are the closest to human-like entities in the game, apart from the player's character, of course. Villagers live peacefully in villages and have a proper routine throughout the day. Since there is a massive following for the game, the community has come up with all kinds of recreations of their favorite mobs.

Recently, a Minecraft Redditor created a model of a villager in real life, which looks surprisingly accurate since it is life-sized.

Minecraft Redditor created a life-sized villager model with nothing but paper

A Redditor by the name of 'u/MeanForce1' recently posted a life-sized villager model they created. The model was completely made of paper, which was quite impressive to witness. In other pictures, the creator of the model stood beside it as well, just to show the scale of the model. Of course, the villager model looked larger in size due to the blocky nature of its body.

The textures, color palette, and dimensions of the villager's hands, body, and face were accurately crafted and built in real life.

Users react to Minecraft Redditor showcasing life-sized villager model

The Villager is one of the most famous Minecraft mobs. Furthermore, these kinds of posts about people making handicrafts in real life about the game usually get a lot of attention on the game's official subreddit.

Hence, within a few days, the post about a life-sized villager model received more than 2,000 upvotes and loads of comments. People not only discussed the model but also the creator and other creations of his.

Many people were quick to recognize the creator of the villager model. The original person who posted is a content creator by the name of Tobyn Jacobs famous for creating loads of cardboard cutouts of real and fictional characters from pop culture, anime, games, etc.

Several other Redditors also noticed two cutouts of famous content creator Wilbur Soot. Of course, the cutouts of him looked quite shady, which was quite humorous to many.

One Redditor stated that they can hear the villager's famous 'hmmm' sound effect just by looking at the pictures. Another user suggested fitting a speaker inside the Villager model so that it randomly plays the iconic sound.

Overall, many Minecraft Redditors loved the life-sized villager mob model created by Tobyn Jacobs. The post continues to gain traction on the official subreddit.