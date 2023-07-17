Minecraft internal server error: How to fix

Minecraft has emerged as one of the most popular video games in recent years. It also features multiplayer, although in order to do so, you must connect to a server hosted by a random gamer. Anyone can choose to host events and even set up their own server. However, on occasion, you may encounter several issues with players being unable to connect to a server.

In this article, we will be talking about how to fix the "Internal server error" message and how to troubleshoot the issue.

Fixes for the internal server error problem in Minecraft

When you try to log in to a Minecraft server but are unsuccessful, you should first check to see if the server is broken. If the one you're trying to connect to is having problems, it could explain why you're getting the "Internal server error" message when attempting to join the game.

By following the steps below, you can check the Minecraft server you're attempting to connect to and see if that's what's generating the error.

First, connect to the test server: test.prisonfun.com

All game versions are supported by this specially created testing server, available round-the-clock. Those who can connect to this server can be sure their game is working properly and the issue lies in the server they're attempting to join.

The solutions listed below might help you if you are still unable to join due to the "Internal server error" message.

Delete the UUID Folders in the Minecraft server

Resolving an issue by removing your Minecraft UUID from the server is one approach to fixing this error. A UUID, or universally unique identifier, is a 128-bit code that uniquely identifies you as a user. If this is the cause of the error, removing this information from the server will fix it.

Follow the steps below to do so:

Go to the website NameMC and look up your in-game name. Click on your profile, and you should have the UUID in front of you.

Now, after you have this information, log in to the server that is causing you trouble and go to the server files.

Find the area for players, and remove the user name and UUID of the individual receiving the issue.

Once that is done, restart your computer and potentially the server to rejoin.

Check all your mods

While mods are an amazing aspect for many players when playing Minecraft due to how they can enhance the gameplay, they can also occasionally lead to issues when joining normal and modded servers.

If removing the UUID didn't work, it might be wise to check all of your installed mods. See if any of them conflict with Minecraft in terms of the version. If they do, try disabling or removing the mod to see if it helps.

It might not always be easy to tell if the mod you're using is compatible, so sometimes you may have to undergo trial and error. If you have a vast amount of mods, try reaching out to the mod's developers or going through their website.

Check all your plugins

Third-party plugins are almost always necessary when setting up a Minecraft server, as it will be difficult to set up a server with no extra help. Simply dragging and dropping a plugin file into your server's plugin folder will install it, although sometimes causing issues.

They are very similar to how mods work and can be incompatible with the Minecraft version you're attempting to use. The best way to go about this is by disabling them all and enabling each plugin one by one to figure out which specific one is causing the issue.

While this can be a tedious process, with most plugins, you should be able to check which one works with which version, so you can always try that first.

Reinstall your Minecraft and make sure it's updated

While not recommended as a first step when you run into this error, it can sometimes fix the issue. All your files would be completely reset, so if anything was corrupt, it should be completely fixed after a full deletion and reinstallation of the game.

You can follow the video tutorial above by YouTuber ZNsolo101. It is extremely easy to understand and will guide you through how to perform the entire process.