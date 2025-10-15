Minecraft Java Edition snapshots test new video settings page

Mojang has started releasing new Minecraft Java Edition snapshots to test the upcoming Mounts of Mayhem game drop features. This new update was announced at the second Minecraft Live 2025 in September. Mojang introduced these new features in snapshots 25w41a and also made small changes to Java Edition's UI, like the video settings page.

Ad

Here is how Mojang is changing Minecraft Java Edition's video settings page.

Minecraft Java Edition's new video settings page explored

New divided design

The video settings page now has divided sections with better categorization (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Chart New Territories with the ultimate Minecraft Seed Generator!

The first thing players will notice after opening the video settings is the new layout. The settings are not bunched up together; rather, they are spaced out and under different categories: Display, Quality & Performance, and Interface.

Ad

Trending

The Display section has resolution, VSync, framerate, FPS reduction, GUI scale, and brightness options.

The Quality & Performance section has preset, biome blend, render distance, chunk builder, simulation distance, smooth lighting, clouds, particles, mipmap levels, entity shadows, entity distance, menu background blur, cloud distance, see-through leaves, improved transparency, and weather effect radius options.

Lastly, the Interface section has autosave indicator, vignette, and attack indicator options.

Out of all these, the see-through leaves, transparency, and weather effect radius are brand new settings that were previously merged as "Graphics" settings.

Ad

Another major change is that the Graphics presets are now under a brand new options simply called "Preset". This can be found under the Quality & Performance section, and can be set to Fast, Fancy, Fabulous!, and Custom, as per the player's preference and device capabilities. For new players, the Fancy preset will be the default.

Removed some settings from the video settings tab

A few video settings options have been removed and shifted to accessibility settings (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Apart from new layout and new graphics settings, Mojang has also removed a few options from the video settings tab. These options were previously present in both accessibility and video settings. Hence, the developers decided to remove them from the video settings tab altogether:

Ad

View Bobbing

Glint Speed

Glint Strength

FOV Effects

Distortion Effects

Check out our latest articles on Minecraft:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Akshat Kabra Akshat has been a Minecraft writer at Sportskeeda for almost three years. He has loved gaming since childhood, and the fact that Need For Speed Most Wanted is still installed on his PC is proof that the flame burns strong even today. This love for the racing franchise spilled over to F1 fandom, leading him to cover the sport as well for the company.



Akshat's articles have accrued over 19 million views so far at Sportskeeda. He prefers both solo and multiplayer titles and is a huge admirer of popular gamers Shroud and Philza. Akshat places huge emphasis on accurate, relevant, and ethical content, and does thorough research using social media, videos, and a multitude of websites before writing an article.



Akshat's other hobbies include cars, mechanical keyboards, psychology, and philosophy. He would recommend indie and Slice of Life games to a gaming skeptic because of their ease of play, compelling storyline, and message. Know More

Uncover new worlds with our Minecraft Seed Generator!