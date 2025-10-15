Minecraft spear can be the ultimate exploration tool/weapon

Spear is a new melee weapon in the Minecraft Mounts of Mayhem game drop. This is a tier one weapon that Mojang has introduced in the game after a long time. The spear can be used in two ways: jab and charge attack. Like with every weapon, the spear can also work with various enchantments, including a new exclusive power-up.
The spear is not only a great weapon in Minecraft, but it can also become a great travel tool, especially when exploring difficult terrain. Here's how.
Ways in which spear can be a great tool/weapon for exploring Minecraft
Spear can be a great early and endgame weapon
The spear is a great melee weapon with a basic jab attack that can be performed while standing, or a charge attack, which can be performed while running or riding a fast mob towards the enemy.
Even though the spear is not as strong as a sword, it can still deal decent damage if it is made with a strong material like diamond or netherite. The weapon's attack damage can be further increased using a combination of sharpness and mending enchantments. The sharpness enchantment can increase the weapon's attack damage, and mending will ensure that the spear does not break.
The spear's second attack type, called charge, is particularly great when riding on horseback. When on horses, players can keep the spear ready for a charge attack. The weapon's attack damage increases drastically if players are moving rapidly. This means that if they have a fast horse, the spear can easily one-shot strong monsters and other players.
Spear can be used to travel with ease
As mentioned before, the spear can not only be a great melee weapon, but also a useful tool while traveling on foot.
Players can use a spear with its new lunge enchantment to easily move around and travel quickly. When performing a jab attack, this enchantment allows people to dash forward towards the direction the spear is pointing. It has three levels of strength, with each level increasing the distance of the dash.
If the lunge enchantment is paired with sharpness and mending on the spear, players can fight strong mobs, dash forward to travel quickly on foot, and deal heavy damage while on horseback, all without losing the weapon's durability.
