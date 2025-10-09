Minecraft introduces new Lunge enchantment for spears

Mojang recently released Minecraft snapshot 25w41a, in which they added new Mounts of Mayhem game drop features. Though most of these features, like Nautilus, Zombie Nautilus, Spear, Zombie Horse, were introduced in Minecraft Live 2025 in September, they added one surprise feature to this snapshot, called the lunge enchantment.

Here is everything to know about the new lunge enchantment coming to the Minecraft Mounts of Mayhem game drop.

Note: This article can be updated in the future since this feature is still in development and is subject to change.

Everything to know about the lunge enchantment in Minecraft

Lunge enchantment will allow players to dash using a spear mid-air (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

In Minecraft snapshot 25w41a, the new lunge enchantment was introduced, which is a spear-exclusive powerup that allows players to dash forward when performing a jab attack.

When the jab attack is executed while on the ground, the player will move a bit towards the direction of the enchanted spear. They will, however, dash a few blocks ahead when they will perform a jab attack in the air.

This means that if players are stationary, they will only move half a block ahead. However, if they are in the air, either by falling from a high place or jumping on a spot, they will dash several blocks ahead. This mid-air dash will feel similar to how camels dash when pressing the jump button.

A player's crosshair should be horizontal and parallel to the ground to get maximum distance while dashing with lunge lunge-enchanted spear (Image via Sportkeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

It is worth noting that in order to cover the maximum distance by dashing, the spear should be completely horizontal and parallel to the ground.

The new lunge enchantment comes with three levels, each increasing the power of the dash movement. It is worth noting that each dash movement with the spear will significantly degrade the spear's durability.

As of now, Mojang has not revealed whether this new enchantment is in the treasure or common category. If it is a treasure enchantment, it can either be found as a chest loot or through a librarian villager. Otherwise, it can also be found as a random enchantment on the enchanting table.

