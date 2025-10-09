All Minecraft Mounts of Mayhem features in snapshot 25w41a

Mojang recently released various Minecraft Mounts of Mayhem game drop features in Java Edition 25w41a. These features were first introduced in the second Minecraft Live 2025 that took place in September. The developers announced the fourth game drop of the year and some of the major features it will offer. As promised, they are now available to test in snapshots.

Here are all the Minecraft Mounts of Mayhem features released in Java Edition 25w41a.

Every major Minecraft Mounts of Mayhem feature released in snapshot 25w41a

Nautilus and Zombie Nautilus

Nautilus and Zombie Nautilus (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Nautilus is a new neutral mob released with this snapshot for Minecraft Mounts of Mayhem. It will spawn in every Ocean biome and will attack the players if provoked. Occasionally, it will also attack pufferfish swimming around them.

By feeding the Nautilus a pufferfish, players will be able to tame the new creature and breed a baby Nautilus. They can ride the Nautilus underwater once it has been tamed by using a saddle.

With a "Breath of the Nautilus" effect, the mob can prevent the player's oxygen supply from running out while being ridden. They can also give them an extra boost in speed when they use the jump button. This mob will therefore make it simpler and more enjoyable to explore the underwater realm.

The game drop will also include a Zombie variant of Nautilus. It will always spawn with a Drowned Zombie sitting on it and wielding a trident. If the Drowned Zombies are killed successfully, the Zombie Nautilus will become neutral and can be tamed the same way as a regular Nautilus.

Nautilus armor

Nautilus with diamond armor (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

The snapshot 25w41a also adds every new Nautilus armor coming to Minecraft Mounts of Mayhem. These armors can be found in the form of chest loot and are made up of copper, iron, gold, diamond, or netherite. The structures that will generate these armors as chest treasure have not yet been revealed by Mojang.

Spear

Spear is a brand new melee weapon (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Spear is finally added to snapshot 25w41a for the Minecraft Mounts of Mayhem. This new melee weapon can be crafted using two sticks plus one copper, iron, gold ingot, diamond, or netherite.

It has two ways of attack: jab and charge. Jab attack can be done while stationary and pressing the action button. While a charge attack can be done by holding down the interact button at the right time, before the spear becomes unstable. The weapon's unique feature is that as a player's speed grows, so does its charge attack's damage value. This suggests that by running fast or riding a swift mob, players can do greater damage as they charge at their enemies.

The charge attack's damage value is also dependent on the spear's material and the player's view angle, making the new weapon quite detailed.

Lunge enchantment

Lunge is a new enchantment for spear (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Lunge is a brand new enchantment introduced in snapshot 25w41a that will arrive in Minecraft Mounts of Mayhem. This is a spear-exclusive enchantment that allows players to dash forward when performing a jab attack with the new weapon.

When this enchantment is applied and a player performs a jab attack while on the ground, they will move slightly forward towards the direction of the spear. However, when they are in the air and perform the same jab attack, they will dash several blocks forward.

The mid-air dash will somewhat feel like how the camel's dash does when the jump button is pressed perfectly.

The lunge enchantment comes with three levels, each increasing the power of the dash movement. It is worth noting that each dash movement with the spear will significantly degrade the spear's durability.

Zombie Horse

Zombie Horse spawns as a natural hostile creature (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Zombie Horse will now spawn at night in snapshot 25w41a for the Minecraft Mounts of Mayhem game drop. Similar to other undead creatures, it will spawn in darkness and burn in sunlight.

It will spawn in Savanna and Plains biome, with a spear-wielding Zombie mounted on it. When the Zombie is on the undead horse, it will charge towards players as if it's hostile. However, when its mount is dead, the Zombie Horse will become passive and can even be lured and cured using a red mushroom.

If a horse armor is placed on this new undead mob, it will no longer burn from sunlight.

