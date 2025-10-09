How to get Very Very Frightening advancement in Minecraft?

There are many advancements and achievements in Minecraft. These are essentially rewards that players receive after completing a certain task in the sandbox game. Some of them give players lots of XP to level up and use them in the game.

One such advancement or achievement is called Very Very Frightening, which is essentially turning a regular villager into a witch by throwing a channeling enchanted trident at it. Here is a short and simple guide on how to get this advancement in both Minecraft Bedrock and Java Edition.

Steps to get Very Very Frightening advancement/achievement in Minecraft

1) Resources and location to find

First, find a village and a trident with channeling enchantment (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

First, you need to find a village with villagers living in it. This should be quite simple, as villages are one of the most commonly generated structures in Minecraft. You can simply venture in any direction and will eventually find a village.

Next, you will need a trident and apply a channeling enchantment. This will take the most amount of your time since it is a rare weapon. It has a 2.1% chance of generating as a Trial Chamber vault loot. Apart from that, you only have a 0.53125% chance of getting it from a Drowned Zombie in Java Edition, and 0.71875% in Bedrock Edition.

After obtaining a trident, you need to apply a channeling enchantment on it, which can be obtained from a librarian villager or from an enchanting table.

2) Wait for rain or a thunderstorm

Wait for it to rain in Bedrock Edition or thunderstorm in Java Edition (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

After finding a villager and a trident with channeling enchantment, you will have to wait for rain on Bedrock Edition, or a thunderstorm on Java Edition. The difference is that a channeling trident will summon a lightning strike on mobs during rain on Bedrock Edition, whereas it will only summon lightning on mobs during thunder on Java Edition.

3) Throw the trident at a villager during a rain or thunderstorm

Throw a trident towards a villager when the conditions are met (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

When the weather is right, you must isolate one villager and attack it by throwing a trident with a channeling enchantment. This will cause the lightning to strike it and give you the advancement or achievement "Very Very Frightening".

After a villager is hit with a lightning strike, it will turn into a witch and become hostile. Hence, you will have to be careful right after getting this achievement.

