New Minecraft snapshot adds Mounts of Mayhem features to the game

The Minecraft Live event was a delight for fans as Mojang Studios revealed the release date of The Copper Age update and announced the fourth and final game drop of the year: Mounts of Mayhem. This update will bring a new underwater mob called the nautilus and the spear weapon. There are some other great features coming with this game drop as well.

The game drop will come later this year. Nevertheless, players can now try out the revealed features of the Mounts of Mayhem update as Mojang Studios has released the Minecraft snapshot 25w41a that features the underwater mob, the weapon, and some other things. Here’s everything about the snapshot.

Minecraft snapshot 25w41a available for download

The spear weapon has also been added with the Minecraft snapshot (Image via Mojang Studios)

In a blogpost on the game’s official website, Mojang Studios announced the release of the Minecraft snapshot 25w41a with all the finalized features. As per the post, the blocky game will be getting:

Nautilus and zombie nautilus

Nautilus armor

Spear weapon

Updated advancements that include nautilus, zombie nautilus, and the zombie horse

While on the surface it seems that there will be just four new features for Minecraft, there are a lot of things that fall under each new addition.

For example, the nautilus mob is unlike any other aquatic creature because players can use it as a mount and take a deep dive into the ocean. It can dash to attack and automatically gives the “Breath of the Nautilus” status effect.

Players can tame it by feeding it puffer fish and mount it using a normal saddle. There’s also a zombie variant of the nautilus that will have the Drowned as the rider with a trident. This mob is hostile only when ridden by a hostile mob, and it cannot be bred by the players.

Apart from the saddle on the nautilus, fans can also equip an armor to protect it from underwater threats. Speaking of threats, there’s a new way to attack other mobs and players: the spear.

The spear is an interesting weapon because unlike a sword or an axe, players can change the attack damage by modifying its move. The spear can be used for jab and charged attacks. The jab is the basic attack that can be modified with a lunge, charging the player in the view direction. The charged attack can be made more dangerous by increasing the player's speed.

Zombie horse has been finally added to Minecraft Survival mode (Image via Mojang Studios)

It seems that the developers have put in a lot of time designing this spear because the type of material used for making it also affects its properties. Some are fast but take more time to stabilize after a charged attack, while others are slow but recover very fast.

The mechanics of using the spear will take some getting used to, and it is great to see the developers adding complex combat systems to the game. Apart from these features, the zombie horse will finally be coming to Survival mode with the zombie riding it while holding a spear.

All the players who wanted Minecraft to be more challenging in terms of combat will find that this update is the first step towards it. Since this is the initial phase of the update, more features might get added before the final version is released.

