Minecraft spear guide: Crafting recipe, uses, and more

The Minecraft spear is a brand-new weapon introduced in the much-awaited Mounts of Mayhem drop. This unique melee item features an array of uses and serves as a great way to defend or attack when needed. It can be crafted with ease, making it a nifty item to have in your inventory.

Ad

Here's everything you need to know about the Minecraft spear.

Minecraft spear crafting recipe

Follow this recipe to craft the Minecraft spear (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Chart New Territories with the ultimate Minecraft Seed Generator!

The Minecraft spear is a powerful new weapon added in the Mounts of Mayhem game drop. Its unique attack abilities and ease of crafting make it a rather nifty way to defend yourself in the game.

Ad

Trending

The spear in Minecraft can be crafted using two sticks and a plank, as shown above. However, it can also be crafted in stone, copper, iron, gold, diamond, and Netherite versions. Simply replace the plank of wood with an ingot of your preferred material. As for the diamond variant, place a single diamond instead of an ingot.

Use one of the materials listed above to create the Minecraft spear (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Using two sticks and one material (wood/stone/copper/iron/gold/diamond) will yield you one spear. Each material has different statistics for timing, influencing how quickly they are to use. Additionally, the materials also affect the degradation and cooldown period for certain attacks, offering a balanced power-to-cost ratio that prevents spamming.

Ad

Apart from crafting, the Minecraft spear can be found as loot in certain chests, offering an easy way to obtain the item. Iron spears can be found in buried treasure chests, while the stone variant is located in ocean ruin chests. Diamond variants are found in bastion remnants and end city chests.

Also read: 5 things to know before you make a copper golem in Minecraft

How to use the Minecraft spear

The Minecraft spear can be used to deal two types of damage (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

The spear is a rather unique weapon in Minecraft that offers you the ability for close-quarter and moderately ranged combat. It features two attacks: jab and charge, which can be used as desired. Both attacks feature unique effects and damage, offering players a range of ways to play.

Ad

Jab attack

Use the charge attack of the spear in Minecraft when you are at a sufficient distance from the opponent (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

The jab attack can be initiated by quick-pressing the primary action button. It is a low-damage attack that deals knockback to opponents, making it a great way for quick defence. However, each attack has a cooldown period, and you have to wait before you can use it again.

Ad

Each tier of the spear has a different cooldown period, with Wooden being the fastest and Netherite being the slowest. While the wooden spear lets you attack rapidly, the Netherite deals more damage.

Charge attack

Charge attack of the Minecraft spear (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

As for the charge attack, it can be done by pressing and holding the secondary action button. The damage in the charge attack is primarily based on the spear's material, the player’s view angle, and the velocity of both the player and the target. Players need to sprint while using the charge attack to receive the required velocity to inflict maximum damage.

Ad

While holding down the spear, it goes through three stages before it returns to idle. When engaged, it can deal damage, knockback, and dismount mounted enemies if the velocity is above the threshold. The tired stage is indicated by the spear rotating to a vertical position and shaking. In this stage, it can deal damage and knockback, but it cannot dismount mounted enemies.

As for the disengaged stage, it is when the spear is lowered and pointed downwards. It deals damage, but cannot knockback or dismount mounted enemies. These three stages provide different ways to attack mobs and deal damage based on the mentioned factors.

Ad

Also read: Popular Minecraft Lunar Client announces Rewind, an in-built recording and editing tool

Powers of the Minecraft spear

You can use the Minecraft spear to dismount mounted opponents as well (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

The Minecraft spear is a versatile weapon that offers players different ways to damage and fight against mobs. The two attack modes feature unique effects, with the charge mode allowing gamers to dismount mounted opponents. Additionally, the ability to hit multiple opponents with the charge attack makes it the perfect weapon when overwhelmed by multiple mobs.

Ad

Additionally, the spear can also be enchanted using the Lunge enchantment, a spell that is exclusive to this weapon. Using the enchanted spear with the jab mode propels players horizontally in the view direction, dealing devastating damage to opponents. However, this charged attack will also significantly affect the durability of the weapon.

Also read: Bring Minecraft to life with this simple visual mod

Check out our other Minecraft articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sayendra Basu Sayendra Basu is a gaming journalist and analyst at Sportskeeda. He has amassed over three million views in 1000+ articles. He specializes in Fortnite and Minecraft, with a penchant for story-based games. He is an avid music aficionado and is usually listening to some jazz, blues, and Lo-fi. When he's not writing, he is probably brewing his millionth cup of coffee.

Contact: sayendrabasu2000@gmail.com Know More

Uncover new worlds with our Minecraft Seed Generator!