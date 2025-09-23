Popular Minecraft Lunar Client announces Rewind, an in-built recording and editing tool

The Minecraft Lunar Client is one of the most popular clients for the game, allowing players to integrate an array of mods and performance enhancements in the vanilla instance. Now, they have introduced Rewind, a powerful recording and editing tool that is a great asset for creators and gamers alike.

Here's everything you need to know about the Minecraft Lunar Client.

How to install the Rewind mod with the Minecraft Lunar Client

Simply install the Minecraft Lunar Client to use the Rewind mod (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios/Lunar Client)

The Rewind is an in-built part of the Minecraft Lunar Client and does not need any additional installation. For existing players, simply launch the app and load a desired instance of the game. The tool is in-built and will be available as part of the latest update. It does not need any additional installation through APIs or sideloading.

For new players, simply download the Lunar Client on the desired platform. Once installed, run a Minecraft version from the version selector by clicking the jigsaw icon. The Minecraft mod is compatible across all versions of the game that run from the launcher. It does not require additional installation for each version, making it a seamless integration within the existing framework.

How to use the Rewind mod in the Minecraft Lunar Client

The Rewind mod in the Minecraft Lunar Client offers a powerful suite of tools for editing in the app (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios/Lunar Client)

The Rewind mod is built into the Lunar Client and serves as a robust recording and editing tool built into the launcher. Players can start a new recording using Shift + R on their keyboard. Once done, a red circle on the top right of the screen will confirm that recording has begun.

The red icon indicates that recording has begun (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios/Lunar Client)

After the desired section is recorded, players can press Shift + R again on their keyboard to stop the recording. Heading to the pause menu also lets gamers pause recordings or add markers to highlight important moments in the game. Additionally, the pause menu can also be used to start a new recording by clicking on the record button.

Players can customise settings and parameters before launching the mod (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios/Lunar Client)

Once all recordings are done, players can head over to the Rewind Editor button on the Lunar Client menu. Simply click it to launch the editor and select 'Create Project', which opens the editing suite. While creating the project, gamers can select various parameters and settings such as resolution, orientation, framerate, and more.

After the editor is opened, players have access to the powerful suite of tools that lets them create stunning edits on the fly. It allows gamers to change the camera of the shot without needing different POVs for every action, offering a multiplicity of viewpoints.

The Minecraft Lunar Client offers the Rewind mod to allow players to modify their clips within the app (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios/Lunar Client)

Additionally, the editor also lets players adjust additional aspects of the video, such as the sounds, speed, and FOV. The editor also lets players override the vanilla look by importing resource packs within the suite, making it easy for gamers to change the game's look without needing to record again.

Once all edits are made, players can export the clip and use it for their desired platforms. However, it is important to note that installing the ffmpeg mod is mandatory to render the edited video. Gamers can head to the export tab and click the button to install the mod and get things ready for use. The asset is around 100 MB and needs to be downloaded only once for use across different instances.

The Rewind mod in the Minecraft Lunar Client allows players to use custom assets such as channel logos, icons, and more (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios/Lunar Client)

The Rewind mod in the Minecraft Lunar Client is a powerful tool that essentially removes the need for depending on third-party editing applications. The robust editing features, paired with the ability to use custom assets by drag-and-drop, make it a great tool for streamers, content creators, and casual players.

