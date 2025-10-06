5 things to know before you make a copper golem in Minecraft

The copper golem in Minecraft has become one of the highlights of the Copper Age drop, allowing players to organise and manage their resources easily. The nifty mob is a great assistant for resource hoarders and makes it easy for gamers to categorise their items. While it is a great assistant, there are certain things you must keep in mind before you spawn one.

Here are five things to know before you make a copper golem in Minecraft.

Oxidation and other things to know before you make a copper golem in Minecraft

1) Copper golems oxidise

Copper golems in Minecraft go through several stages of oxidation (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Copper golems in Minecraft are the brand-new mob, allowing players to sort their items and resources with ease. It picks up items and places them in the chest, making it easy to arrange blocks. However, the mob goes through natural degradation in the form of oxidation.

Just like copper in real life, the copper golem oxidises and degrades over time. It has three stages depending on the level of oxidation. Once it reaches the maximum level, the mob is converted into a copper golem statue. You can prevent oxidation by waxing the mob with honeycombs.

2) Copper golem statues can be reanimated

Use an axe or a lightning bolt to remove the oxidation from the statue (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

The copper golem statues are the result of continued oxidation, which finally turns the mob into a statue with one of four unique poses. While the statue acts as a great piece of decoration, you can reverse this change and get back your beloved mob.

Use an axe on the oxidized copper golem to remove the oxidation and get it mobile again. Depending on the level of degradation, it can take a few hits. Additionally, you can use lightning bolts to remove the oxidation and get the statue back to its normal self.

3) Copper golems interact with specific chests

The copper golem in Minecraft will only interact with specific chests (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Another fun fact about the copper golem in Minecraft is that the mob will react to specific types of chests. While the mob spawns with a copper chest, it can take and sort items only from regular chests and trapped chests. Even if you place a copper chest, the mob will use it as the pickup point for items to sort rather than storing blocks in it.

If you keep a copper chest alongside the one present at spawn, the copper golem in Minecraft will not sort items and remain stationary. Once you place a regular or trapped chest, the copper golem will pick up items from nearby copper chests and place them inside the aforementioned chests.

4) Copper golem statues can be used as tools

You can use the copper golem in Minecraft to send out redstone signals (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Apart from being a great mob for sorting items, the copper golem also has another feature when it turns into a statue. Each pose of the statue generates a unique redstone signal in the comparator. This makes it great for creating unique password or pose-based locks and gates, enhancing the immersion of SMPs and Realms.

You can simply hook the statue of the copper golem in Minecraft to a redstone comparator, with each pose sending out a distinct signal — allowing redstone engineers and crafters to come up with unique combination-based contraptions and locks.

5) Copper golems and iron golems can interact

The iron golem will give a poppy to the copper golem in Minecraft (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

The copper golem in Minecraft also features a rather unique interaction with the iron golem, the iconic protective mob in the game. Iron golems have the chance to interact with the copper variant and occasionally give it a poppy.

Once the iron golem gives a poppy to the copper golem, the mob takes the flower and places it on the top of its lightning rod, giving it a rather unique look. However, the flower can be harvested by using shears and is also dropped when the mob turns into a statue.

