Minecraft Java vs Bedrock differences explored

One of the most interesting and famous parts of Minecraft is the two separate versions that exist for players to mess around with. There's the original version, Java Edition, known for its complex redstone machines, and Bedrock Edition, known for its crossplay and relative optimization. However, while they might be the same game, there are countless differences between the two.

Detailed below is everything that potential players need to know about the fundamental differences between Java and Bedrock. These aren't simple gameplay differences, but distinct ways that the game operates depending on the version.

The inherent differences between Minecraft Java and Bedrock

Crossplay and multiplayer features

The featured servers available on Bedrock's console ports (Image via Mojang)

One of the biggest sets of differences between Java and Bedrock relates to the game's multiplayer. Java players are only able to play with other Java players. Bedrock players, however, are able to play with Bedrock players on any other platform since it's all the same game. Bedrock multiplayer also supports local split screen, another distinct advantage over Java.

Trending

Both versions of the game support hosting private servers as well as Realms. Realms is Mojang's official server hosting service, for those wanting to play with friends without the headache of setting up a server. However, only Bedrock players have access to Realms Plus. This is a slightly more expensive version of Realms that increases the maximum player count and also gives access to Marketplace content.

That said, one of the biggest disadvantages of Bedrock, at least on consoles, is the lack of true server connectivity. Consoles don't allow users to directly IP connect the same way they could on PC, so there are only a few select featured Minecraft servers that console players have access to. These servers are official partners of Mojang, which explains how few there are.

Bedrock also has parental controls that can be set up to help protect children from potentially malicious online activity, a benefit that Java Edition is missing entirely.

Third-party content

A modded multiplayer base with shaders (Image via Mojang)

Third-party content is an area in which Java Edition is unparalleled. There are thousands of different amazing Minecraft mods that the Java Edition community has created over the years.

Bedrock players, on the other hand, are limited mostly to the offerings found within the official Minecraft Marketplace. This content isn't limited by any means, including skin packs, texture packs, custom survival worlds, and official mashups. Bedrock also has the Marketplace Pass, a monthly subscription service that offers a selection of rotating content.

Bedrock has gotten closer to Java Edition here, thanks to the recent introduction of addons. Addons are the most mod-like thing that Minecraft Bedrock has ever had, as they can be combined however the player wants, similar to how a custom modpack works.

Ray tracing

One of the free ray tracing maps on the Marketplace (Image via Mojang)

Ray tracing, not to be confused with the Minecraft joke mob, is a modern experimental method for simulating light. It makes lighting look much better in any game it is used in, at the cost of needing a much more powerful machine. Ray tracing is officially supported on Bedrock PC, with maps available for free to enable it. Java Edition, on the other hand, has no official ray tracing support.

Achievements vs. Advancements

The achievements page on Bedrock PC (Image via Mojang)

Advancements and achievements are the systems for tracking progression in Java and Bedrock. Java Edition's advancements are world-specific, relocking with every world created. This gives each world a sense of progression and can also help teach players about new Minecraft update features and content.

Bedrock achievements and trophies are instead tracked per account. This means that completing an objective once will always mark it as completed. Additionally, many of the Bedrock achievements also unlock new and unique character creator items unable to be purchased on the Minecraft Marketplace.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback