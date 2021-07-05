Minecraft Java vs Bedrock: How different is the Caves & Cliffs update on both versions?

Mojang released the Minecraft 1.17 Caves & Cliffs update part 1 on June 8th, 2021. The update came out simultaneously for both Java and Bedrock edition so that no gamer has to wait to enjoy the new content of the update because of their platform.

The Caves & Cliffs update brings many new ores and items along with a couple of new mobs. Copper and deepslate are the new ores introduced in the update, and the textures of all other ores, including diamond and gold ores, have been changed so that players can quickly identify each one of them.

The Minecraft Bedrock edition can run on many different devices such as PS4, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, and mobile phones, whereas the Java edition only runs on PCs with Java installed.

Difference between Minecraft Java edition and Bedrock edition in version 1.17

The difference in the Minecraft 1.17 Caves & Cliffs update between Java and Bedrock edition is minimal, with only the following known dissimilarities:

Blocks of copper have eight different variants in the Java edition, whereas the Bedrock edition has seven.

The Java edition has candles in version 1.17, but Bedrock edition does not. Candles are expected to be added in Bedrock edition soon as they are present in its beta version 1.17.10.22.

Cut copper, cut copper slabs, and cut copper stairs have eight variants in Java edition but seven variants in Bedrock edition.

Players can get sculk sensors in Java edition using /give command, but they cannot do this in Bedrock edition.

Java edition Minecraft players can generate lush cave biomes using buffet or custom world type. This cannot be done in Bedrock as both of these features are exclusive to Java edition.

Both variants of azalea trees consisting of rooted dirt and oak wood will generate above lush caves in Java edition.

Endermen can now pickup rooted dirt in Java edition.

Bundles can be obtained by Java edition players using /give commands, but this cannot be done on Bedrock edition.

Flowing water does not break rails in the Java edition, but they still do it in Bedrock.

Guardians and elder guardians will now drop cooked raw or cooked salmon if killed by fire in Java edition.

If a shulker hits another shulker with a shulker bullet, there is a chance of a new shulker spawning. This feature is present in Java edition only and is expected to be added in Bedrock edition in the upcoming versions.

