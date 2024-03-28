Minecraft Legends is coming to PlayStation Plus

Almost a year after Minecraft Legends' release, the action strategy title will be making its way to PlayStation Plus on April 2, 2024. This action follows the announcement back in January by Mojang Studios, where the developer stated that the support would be discontinued with regard to new downloadable content and game modes, although multiplayer would remain operational.

Players who spend at least $9.99 or equivalent per month for their PlayStation Plus subscription can play Minecraft Legends beginning on April 2, 2024, and lasting until May 6, 2024, as part of April's monthly game rotation. Legends will be joining other titles, including Immortals of Aveum and Skul: The Hero Slayer.

Minecraft Legends' arrival on PlayStation Plus is nice but signals the game's shortcomings

Minecraft Legends didn't quite capture a lasting audience as intended (Image via Mojang)

While Minecraft Legends' arrival on PlayStation Plus will be a great way for players to try out for the first time with friends, its arrival does signal an unfortunate fate for the once-promising action strategy title. Less than a year after its launch, Mojang announced that it would no longer develop new content for the game, which could be because of the relatively low player count and the game's reception.

Although Minecraft Legends was considered by most review outlets to be entertaining, the new content and game modes don't appear to have kept a wide swath of the player base engaged. Within a few months of Legends' 2023 release, player counts had dropped substantially, and the game currently only sports an average of a few dozen active players, depending on the platform.

The campaign, co-op, and PvP modes may have drawn fans in initially, but it seems that Minecraft Legends' offerings weren't enough to keep players coming back. Even the regular Lost Legends challenges, which added new ways to play the game, didn't seem to offer the enduring appeal Mojang likely hoped.

Legends' gameplay didn't ensure a large, consistent player following (Image via Mojang)

Perhaps PlayStation Plus' inclusion of Legends for April 2024 will garner the game some more attention. However, with no new content coming in the future, it's safe to say that most players aren't likely to stick around. It's unfortunate for a game that once generated a ton of excitement among Minecraft fans, but not every spin-off of the original game will be able to match its popularity.

Whatever the case, even though this strategy title isn't likely to have a robust community going forward, it can still be a fun game to play solo or with friends. The lack of new content stings, but taking down armies of piglins or battling other players in PvP still has moments of excitement for players who are looking for a change from the survival crafting formula of the original game.