Minecraft Live 2021: Date, where to watch, time, livestream details, and more

As the release date of the Minecraft 1.18 update comes closer, the developers are already preparing to reveal what's coming in Minecraft 1.19. Information regarding the next major update will be announced at Minecraft Live 2021.

Mob voting will also take place at the event, and players will be able to vote for their favorite mob on Twitter. All three options have already been announced, and all of them seem to be passive mobs that can help users.

Details about Minecraft Live 2021

When will the event commence?

The date and time of Minecraft Live 2021 have been announced twice now. It will start at 4 pm UTC on October 16. As fans are present all around the globe, here's the event time for a few other time zones:

5 pm BST

9.30 pm IST

9 am PST

Noon ET

Where can fans watch the livestream?

Minecraft Live is hosted by a few developers of the game, including Vanilla Minecraft game director Agnes "Lady Agnes" Larsson. The livestream can be watched on both Minecraft's YouTube channel and its official website.

The event has already been scheduled on YouTube. Fans can expect the stream to be at least two hours.

What will happen during the event?

Some things that will happen during the livestream have been confirmed by Mojang in a recent video.

Like previous Minecraft Lives, the hosts will reveal information regarding the next major update (version 1.19). It is expected that they will discuss the upcoming features in detail, as they did with Caves & Cliffs.

The developers will also be discussing what's next for Minecraft Dungeons. Not much has been revealed regarding what will be announced.

Mob vote 2021 will also take place, and fans will get to vote for their favorite mob out of three options. The choices have already been revealed, and interested fans can learn more about the latest announced mob here.

