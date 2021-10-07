Minecraft Live (October 2021): All you need to know

Most of the things that have been added to Minecraft through updates were inspired by things in real life. Once the developers have decided on new features that they want to introduce, they reveal them at a live event called Minecraft Live.

Prior to the pandemic, Minecraft Live used to be an offline event where many streamers would come together and enjoy the event and record their live reactions. The event date and a few other details regarding Minecraft Live 2021, which is going to be completely online, have already been revealed.

Minecraft @Minecraft Playing arcade games and talking to ourselves in dingy basements, it’s all work work work here at Mojang!We also put on a little live show once a year called #MinecraftLive – which is coming to you on Oct 16 at 12 PM EDT, just in case you forgot!↣ redsto.ne/live Playing arcade games and talking to ourselves in dingy basements, it’s all work work work here at Mojang!We also put on a little live show once a year called #MinecraftLive – which is coming to you on Oct 16 at 12 PM EDT, just in case you forgot!↣ redsto.ne/live ↢ https://t.co/3KVmkCyn8C

So what does Minecraft Live 2021 have on show?

Confirmed information

In their most recent video, the developers have confirmed that the mob vote will take place during the event, and players will be able to vote for their favorite mob over Twitter. The timing and date of the event have also been confirmed in the same video.

The date of the event is October 16, and it will commence at 4 PM UTC. Converted time for a few other timezones is 5 PM BST, 9:30 PM IST, and 9 AM PST. Fans can watch it on Minecraft's official website or YouTube channel.

What to expect from the event?

Mob vote 2021 (Image via Mojang)

Chances are meager, but the developers might announce the release date for the 1.18 Caves & Cliffs update. More information regarding the upcoming archeology feature should also be revealed, as it has been planned to be added to the game with the 1.19 update.

A new way of experiencing Minecraft Live called the "Quadramorphic Endervision" was announced in the trailer. There will be four times more colors in the event, and it will also be in 3D according to it. The trailer also showcases a new audio system called "PILLAGER RAID-EO SOUND."

Therefore, the viewer's experience should be a lot better than the previous Minecon live.

Recently, a few developers of Minecraft have talked about frogs numerous times over Twitter and have found many creative ways of adding a frog reference in snapshot and beta update tweets.

This could be a hint towards the new mob in the mob vote being a frog. However, considering how obvious the hints are, the chances of it being a bluff are pretty high.

