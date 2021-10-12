Minecraft Live 2021: Second mob revealed for upcoming Mob Vote

Minecraft Live 2021 is happening in just four days on October 16. This is the best chance for Minecraft players to learn about the future of the game as well as vote on an upcoming mob to be added to the game. It was at Minecraft Live that players voted for the phantom in 2017 and the glowsquid in 2020, as well as many other mobs that players know and love today.

The first mob was recently revealed to be the glare, a helpful mob. According to Minecraft, the glare will reportedly show players areas that are dark enough for monsters. It will fly to dark areas and then throw a fit, alerting the player of the danger.

The glare was the first mob announced for Minecraft Live 2021. Image via Minecraft

Now, its first competitor in the Minecraft Live 2021 mob vote has been revealed: the allay.

Second Minecraft Live 2021 mob announced

The allay was just announced as the second mob vote option in Minecraft Live 2021. It's another friendly mob, as neither of the first two options will be hostile if they make it into the game. Here's how Mojang describes the allay:

"The allay is a mob with many hobbies. If you give them an item, it will gather more of the same or similar items that they can find and give back to you! This could be a collectible, something you’ve crafted, or a block you mined. Isn’t that nifty? It is also a huge music buff and loves to dance! That’s just delightful. But also practical, because if you have a note block nearby, that’s where it will drop your collectibles! And, as you can see, it is just adorable and has tiny little wings that I am totally not jealous of, not at all."

Minecraft @Minecraft Are you fond of collecting? Maybe you’re also in touch with your musical side? Would you take Tiny Jens’s last cookie? Will the Allay get your vote at #MinecraftLive on Oct 16?Learn more about this flying finder of things:↣ redsto.ne/allay Are you fond of collecting? Maybe you’re also in touch with your musical side? Would you take Tiny Jens’s last cookie? Will the Allay get your vote at #MinecraftLive on Oct 16?Learn more about this flying finder of things:↣ redsto.ne/allay ↢ https://t.co/eExnCqAs5U

The allay may have a leg up on the glare based on practicality. The allay is going to bring players items, a habit that can be extremely helpful when trying to get more of an item. For example, Minecraft players need several nautilus shells to make a conduit, so it's a perfect item to give to the allay and wait for more to be returned.

Also Read

Mokey Mokey @0_error404 @Minecraft Well this is easily the best one by far, which means this one is guaranteed to lose. @Minecraft Well this is easily the best one by far, which means this one is guaranteed to lose.

While fans are already voicing their love for the new mob, the third mob up for contention will likely be announced tomorrow.

Follow Sportskeeda Minecraft on YouTube, Snapchat and Facebook for latest news and updates!

Edited by Danyal Arabi