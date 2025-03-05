  • home icon
Minecraft Live 2025 will reveal exclusive live-action movie scenes

By Pranay Mishra
Modified Mar 05, 2025 19:32 GMT
Minecraft Live 2025
Minecraft Live 2025 will feature exclusive scenes from the movie (Image via Mojang Studios)

Minecraft players are going through a mix of excitement and disappointment, considering they have waited for years to get a movie based on the blocky game. However, they will receive something completely unexpected - the idea of a live-action movie was already questioned by many players, and when they saw the first teaser for the movie, it left them quite disappointed.

A Minecraft Movie is right around the corner with a scheduled release date of April 4 this year. A final trailer was uploaded recently, and it did not help in changing the air around the film. However, fans are about to get some exclusive scenes from the movie at the Minecraft Live event on March 22. Here’s everything about the event.

Exclusive movie scene in Minecraft Live event

youtube-cover
The Minecraft Live event is one of the most exciting things for any fan of the game. The developers talk about the game's future, share interesting insights about the planning of the updates, and reveal the next big addition to the blocky world. However, this year the event will be a little more exciting as fans will get a sneak peak into an exclusive scene from the upcoming live-action movie.

There has been a mostly negative feedback surrounding the movie. When the first teaser was dropped, fans disliked almost everything about the film. Perhaps the most discussed element was how bizarre the cast members looked in the animated world. Players also said that Jack Black did not look like Steve at all.

With the release of the following trailers, fans started noticing other issues with the visuals of the movie. One of the major concerns was how the mobs looked - the villagers had a mix of realistic skin texture and eyes along with a blocky structure, which made them look eerie. The pillagers also had issues with their proportions.

It would be interesting to see what the live event features. The official announcement video on YouTube mentioned that there will be some exclusive scenes, which will perhaps it will help fans understand the plot of the movie better. However, a lot of players have accepted that the movie is not going to be a good one; they are hoping that it will be so bad that it becomes entertaining.

Apart from the movie scene, Minecraft Live will also feature a brand new update drop. Last year the developers made a change to the update structure. Instead of releasing one major update every year, they have started delivering smaller but more frequent updates. The upcoming drop could be a new mob, a new item, or even a new biome.

Edited by Aatreyee Aich
