Minecraft live-action movie filming wraps up as Jason Momoa shares behind-the-scenes photo

Minecraft players have a lot of things coming towards them. While everyone is anticipating the massive Minecraft 1.21 update, there’s another delightful thing to wait for: the Minecraft live-action movie. A movie based on the blocky game was slated to be released in the year 2019 but was delayed due to some internal changes and scheduling issues. But what seemed like a dream has almost come true. Aquaman actor Jason Momoa shared an image on Instagram with the caption saying that the movie's filming has been wrapped up.

Now, it is important to note that while the filming has been completed, many post-production processes take a lot of time, so we can expect a few months of delay before the movie's release. Here’s everything we know about the movie so far.

Minecraft live-action movie

Actor Jason Momoa posted a picture of the entire cast of the movie with the caption indicating the filming being wrapped up. The caption also stated that most of the filming was done in New Zealand, the same country where movies like The Lord of the Rings have been shot.

While the details of the movie are still foggy, we have some information about it. Jack Black could play a negative role in the movie, owing to his exceptional performance as Bowser in the Super Mario Bros movie.

In another interview with Jack Black, the actor shed some light on the Minecraft movie's plot. He mentioned the story will focus on the origin of the game and perhaps Steve. While Mamoa's role has not been confirmed, he may be playing the negative lead role in the movie.

The upcoming movie will focus on the origin story (Image via Mojang Studios)

The movie is directed by Jared Hess, who is known for directing great comedy movies such as Napoleon Dynamite, Masterminds, etc, and has also worked with Jack Black in the past. The movie is set to release on April 4, 2025. This is the scheduled release date, but it can change depending on the post-production.

This one-year-long wait is confusing. The filming has been completed, but it makes sense that the post-production is longer as most of the scenes will be computer-generated images (CGI).

Apart from Jason Mamoa and Jack Black, the cast members include Steve Carell, Emma Myers, Jennifer Coolidge, and Matt Berry. Since the Minecraft movie is about the origin of the game and the characters, we can expect some similarities in the plot with Legends.