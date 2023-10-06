Minecraft maps download and installation guide

Though Minecraft's world map is massive, it does not take up a lot of space on a device. The game's worlds are essentially only the information of the seed and what has been tweaked by the player. Hence, they can be shared and downloaded easily. This freedom gave birth to custom maps, which are now shared by millions in the community. Anyone can download and play on them.

Here is a simple guide to download and install various kinds of maps.

Steps to download and install Minecraft maps

1) Find maps on the internet

There are loads of websites that offer hundreds of downloadable custom maps (Image via Sportskeeda)

First, you need to find a Minecraft map to download. Thankfully, there are multiple websites that offer all kinds of custom maps for you to download. These are essentially worlds that can be played in single-player mode.

Simply Google 'Minecraft maps (for Bedrock Edition or Java Edition)' and head to trusted websites like 9Minecraft, Planet Minecraft, etc., to download maps. Some maps are quite famous and will have thousands of downloads.

Make sure to scour through the map's main page to see which game versions it supports. Though maps usually support a wide variety of versions, for the best experience, choose those that are updated to the latest variant of the title.

Once you start the download, a compressed zip folder will be downloaded that will contain the main world folder for Java Edition. Otherwise, a simple.mcworld file will be downloaded for Bedrock Editon.

2) Extract world folder and install it

Install the world map folder in the saves folder in the game's directory (Image via Sportskeeda)

Once you download and extract the main world folder, you need to transfer it to the game's main folder located on the device for Java Edition. The exact folder where the custom map needs to be transferred is 'C:\Users\{computer's name}\AppData\Roaming\.minecraft\saves'. Simply copy and paste the world map folder inside the saves folder.

For Bedrock Edition, it is easy to install the map since you simply need to open the .mcworld file that was downloaded from the website. If the icon of the file shows a regular grass block like the Bedrock Edition, it will directly open the game and install the world automatically.

3) Find the world in single-player and enjoy

Simply open the game, find the custom map, and enjoy (Image via Sportskeeda)

Once the installation is done, you can simply open the game and head to the single-player section, where other worlds are present.

If everything is done correctly, you will see the new world appear on the list. Simply hit Play and enter the newly installed custom map.