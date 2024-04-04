Minecraft Marketplace Pass: Available DLC packs and how to find them

Minecraft's Marketplace Pass is a subscription-based service that offers a monthly rotation of over 150 downloadable content packs, including skins, worlds, add-ons, and texture packs, as well as monthly cosmetic items that can be used in the Character Creator. For the price of $3.99 USD or equivalent per month, players can enjoy a rotating collection of DLC to enhance their gameplay experience.

But what specific DLCs can players get with the Minecraft Marketplace Pass? And how can they find the content that their subscription affords them? While there are too many content packs to list outright, it doesn't hurt to highlight some of the featured DLCs for the Marketplace Pass and examine how to access the pass' catalog.

Featured Content Packs for the Minecraft Marketplace Pass

Insane Craft

Insane Craft jams a ton of fun content into a single content pack for Minecraft (Image via Spark Universe/YouTube)

Regardless of whether Minecraft players want a modern, fantasy, or science fiction experience, Insane Craft has them covered. Introducing hundreds of new items, vehicles, furniture pieces, blocks, bosses, mobs, structures, and more, players on Insane Craft can spend the day taming dragons and the night racing sportscars. This DLC is heavy on content that can meet countless tastes.

This pack might be a bit too loose when it comes to a cohesive theme for some players, but when it comes to pure fun, Insane Craft is well worth downloading.

Mythic

Mythic is a fantastic texture pack for Minecraft fans who love fantasy settings (Image via Syclone Studios/YouTube)

For a deep enhancement of the fantasy aspects of Minecraft, players may want to look to the Mythic texture pack. The 32x32 textures found in this pack are lavishly detailed and can help players bring out the best of their medieval fantasy builds and mods. Even the in-game mobs receive retextures that make them look much more intimidating in line with more grimdark fantasy elements.

Overall, the Mythic texture pack is perfect for fantasy and medieval fans, though players who prefer a more modernized look may want to look elsewhere.

Land of Mutants

Land of Mutants makes hostile mobs much more terrifying to encounter (Image via Jigarbov/YouTube)

If Minecraft's hostile mobs aren't challenging enough, Land of Mutants changes that in a massive way. This map introduces over 40 mutated mobs to the game that are stronger, sturdier, and hostile to a high degree.

If that wasn't enough, Land of Mutants also adds boss mutants to encounter and battle. However, the good news is that players won't have to do so with their usual equipment.

Land of Mutants provides custom weapons and special attacks that can be used to turn the tide against this content pack's mutants. Even so, players should see their challenge ramp up substantially while playing this map.

How to find content for the Minecraft Marketplace Pass

Marketplace Pass content can be searched by both subscribers and non-subscribers (Image via Mojang)

Regardless of whether you've subscribed to the Minecraft Marketplace Pass or not, you can find content quite easily. This can be particularly helpful if you're on the fence about renewing your subscription when the next month of content arrives or if you're still making your mind up about subscribing in the first place.

You can find subscription content for the Marketplace Pass with the steps below:

Boot up your copy of Bedrock Edition, and click on the Marketplace button on the main menu. Tap the Marketplace Pass button or any thumbnail for a piece of content. On the left sidebar, click the bookshelf icon to open your content page. Scroll down the new owned content sidebar and click on "Current" under the Marketplace Pass section to view the available content for the month.

That's all there is to it! It should be noted, however, that since the Marketplace Pass changes the available content each month, you can also click on the "Removed" button under the Marketplace Pass header if you'd like to download a piece of content that is no longer offered for free with a subscription.