Minecraft meets No Man's Sky in this new open-world survival game 

Minecraft-inspired titles have intrigued fans of the blocky game, which has been around for some time now. While some are bad clones, others push the boundaries of the original to offer something truly unique. Cubic Odyssey is a massive open-world game that seems to combine the best features of two titles — Minecraft and No Man’s Sky.

The idea of exploring hundreds of planets, embarking on epic quests, and diving into a galaxy-saving storyline is incredibly enticing. Something called a Red Darkness threatens the universe, which players must save. Mojang Studios could also gain some incentive by giving us more Minecraft updates if the game succeeds.

This article explores more about this new release.

Similarity between Cubic Odessey, Minecraft, and No Man’s Sky

The recently released Cubic Odyssey trailer showcases stunning visuals that blend the familiar blockiness of Minecraft with fresh, vibrant colors and dynamic lighting.

Minecraft fans will feel right at home with the game’s aesthetic and gameplay. The building system seems to work similarly, giving players creative freedom to design everything from cozy fantasy shelters to massive interplanetary bases. And let’s be honest, who doesn’t love stacking blocks?

Like in Minecraft, you must gather resources, craft tools, and build structures in Cubic Odyssey. You can take things up a notch by constructing vehicles to traverse alien terrains. Cubic Odyssey also borrows heavily from No Man’s Sky when it comes to exploration.

Minecraft might have to take its rivals seriously if it wants to stay on top (Image via Mojang Studios)

The game will feature hundreds of planets to visit, presumably each with its ecosystem, resources, and potential dangers. You can also seamlessly travel from one planet to another.

About No Man’s Sky

Released in 2016, No Man’s Sky is an action-adventure survival game that takes place in space. Here, players can shift between first-person and third-person perspectives. They must explore a procedurally generated universe and collect resources. The game is said to have over 18 quintillion planets, which is insane.

You begin as an alien planetary explorer, repairing a crashed spacecraft and setting off on a journey filled with exploration, combat, and trading. However, No Man’s Sky was not well-received initially.

Slowly, the developers worked on fixing and adding to the game to make it better. It has now evolved into a beloved title thanks to consistent updates and a passionate community.

Cubic Odyssey seems to take the best of both games and sprinkle in its brand of adventure. With a galaxy of possibilities and the promise of an epic story, this could be the next big thing in the survival game genre.

It aims to be more than just another blocky clone. Players will soon have the chance to journey across procedurally generated planets where they will confront an evil force known as Red Darkness that threatens the galaxy.

