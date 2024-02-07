Minecraft mod creator shares a Hearthstone-like TCG mod, and players can't wait to try it

Minecraft is a game not unfamiliar with strange crossovers and spin-offs. For example, Dungeons is a dungeon-crawling action RPG, and Legends is a strategy game totally unlike previous series entries.

With the unfathomable popularity of TCGs during and after quarantine, it is no surprise that Redditor u/vemerion found a way to combine the two into a mod to great effect.

Redditor posts teaser for Minecraft TCG mod

u/vemerion posted a little teaser for their Minecraft mod on Reddit. According to them, a lot of inspiration for the trading game mod was taken from Blizzard Entertainment's Hearthstone. This makes sense as the visual layout of the mod's board is very reminiscent of Hearthstone, with the two opposing sides mirrored across an obvious divide in the background.

While the true depth and complexity of the mod remain a mystery for now, the teaser did a fantastic job getting players excited about the potential for both cards and decklists, a phenomenon all too familiar for veterans of tabletop card titles like Magic the Gathering.

Community response

Comment byu/vemerion from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

As expected, the combination of Minecraft's beloved aesthetics with the addicting gameplay and list-building of an online TCG has excited players.

One of the top comments, by user u/Desblud, puts the sentiment of most of the gaming community into a single short message. They are both excited and ready to keep up with the mod's developement.

Comment byu/vemerion from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

User u/VoyBoycz stated that they were just leaving a comment before the post blows up. The implied praise for the mod here is immense, implying that it looks so promising that it simply must explode in popularity.

Comment byu/vemerion from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

One commenter even likened the mod to the Card Wars trading card game infamously played by Adventure Time's Finn the Human and Jake the Dog.

Given how beloved the episode and the game are to the Adventure Time fandom, this comparison is among the highest possible praise that the mod could receive.

Comment byu/vemerion from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

While the mod itself received universal praise in the comments, a few pessimistic users were quick to point out the implications of a Minecraft TCG. These comments highlighted that a real Minecraft TCG would involve the purchase of packs - TCG lootboxes. This would introduce mobile game-style microtransactions to children, as younger audiences are one of the title's primary demographics.

Despite these comments, however, the community remains overwhelmingly excited. Since this is a fan project, not an official one, there should be no way to monetize the mod, meaning the experience can be enjoyed as a card game rather than a pay-to-win simulator.