Minecraft modpack turns game into a World War II battlefield

Since Minecraft is a sandbox game, it allows anyone to create almost anything for the game and publish it as mods. Since certain mods only focus on one or two features or game mechanics, the community also started creating modpacks that completely changed the in-game world by adding loads of features at once.

One of the modpacks is called BlockFront, which essentially turns the game into World War II. Here is everything to know about it in Minecraft.

BlockFront modpack in Minecraft: What it is and how to download it

What is BlockFront mod/modpack?

BlockFront is a thrilling Minecraft modpack and a standalone mod, allowing players to immerse themselves in realistic combat that happened during the Second World War. It can offer an authentic experience of fighting in those old battles.

This mod/modpack allows you to experience one of the largest wars in the world. It initially allows you to choose the class of characters. They can hold the front line as soldiers, flank the enemies and surprise them with attacks, or even become commanders and make decisions for the war.

The mod/modpack comes with various features, including new weapons, vehicles, maps, special effects, realistic camera movements, multiplayer matchmaking, in-game statistics, and more.

You can choose from rifles, pistols, submachine guns, and more. Each of them has different stats and qualities. You can also customize the loadouts and get comfortable with the controls.

BlockFront also has different maps of Normandy, Berlin, Dunkirk, and more. Each map is designed differently and is unique-looking to further immerse users. You will witness loads of planes, turrets, tanks, and other vehicles roaming around the map and shooting at set intervals as well.

Though it was first featured on Modrinth three years ago, the mod/modpack is still in the alpha stage and will take some time to fully release. However, it still runs great on the latest version of the game.

How to download and install BlockFront?

BlockFront mod for Minecraft can be downloaded from Modrinth and CurseForge websites (Image via Sportskeeda)

Firstly, download the Forge API, which is essential to running any mod on the sandbox game. When the setup is downloaded, Forge can be installed through it. This will basically create a custom modded game version that will be able to run any mod.

Once this is done, users can head to Modrinth or CurseForge to download the mod. Make sure to download the one that is compatible with the game version. The downloaded file can then be transferred into the 'mods' folder present in the official game directory.

Finally, you can open the modded game version from the official launcher and run the mod in a world.