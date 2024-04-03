Minecraft doesn't need an entire update to make poisonous potato useful, just one feature is enough

Mojang Studios recently released Minecraft's April Fools snapshot where they completely focused on the poisonous potato. The developers hilariously created an entire dimension, items, blocks, and even a boss mob inspired by a poisonous potato. The game's official website and launcher also had unique features related to the food item.

However, the developers only need to add one feature to make poisonous potatoes useful in Minecraft.

Note: This article is based on the author's opinion.

One feature that could make poisonous potatoes useful in Minecraft

Poisonous potatoes can be composted

Poisonous potatoes can be thrown in a composter to produce bone meal (Image via Mojang Studios)

Whenever players harvest potatoes from their farms, they have a 2% chance of dropping with other regular potatoes. As the name clearly indicates, they have a 60% chance of inflicting poison effect for five seconds whenever consumed. Hence, they are completely useless and simply take up space in the player's inventory or in chests.

Composting is a method where players dump all kinds of vegetation in a composter block to produce bone meal, which can then be collected. Bone meal is an item that helps plants grow quicker in Minecraft. While a plethora of vegetation can be thrown into the composter, a poisonous potato simply cannot. The block doesn't read the food item as manure.

Back in 2019, one of the players reported poisonous potatoes not being compostable as a bug to Mojang Studios bug tracker. However, the developers resolved the bug report by stating that it worked as intended. This means that a few years ago, the developers had no intentions of adding new features to the deadly tuber.

However, they can still introduce the feature of using poisonous potatoes as manure in a composter and make the item more usable.

Features added to poisonous potato through Minecraft April Fools snapshot in 2024

Since poisonous potatoes are completely useless in Minecraft, Mojang Studios took the opportunity to create an entire April Fools snapshot around the rotten food item. They called the version 24w14potato and made it available on Minecraft's official launcher.

The game opens up to a completely new main menu, showcasing the poisonous potato dimension. Once players enter a new world, they will spawn normally in the Overworld, but they will be able to craft a plethora of new items and blocks with poisonous potatoes.

From building blocks to new utility blocks, Mojang Studios went all out and created a complete update with nothing but poisonous potato.

If a player finds a ruined potato portal, they must use a poisonous potato on the new pedestal block to activate it. The entire dimension is composed of floating islands, similar to the famed Sky Dimension that Mojang Studios never used.

The dimension has five different biomes: arboretum, corruption, fields, hash, and wasteland. Each biome has a unique look and feel, along with various blocks.