Minecraft Nerf World DLC download guide

Minecraft recently released yet another official DLC tie-up with Nerf. Named Nerf World, it is an exciting new custom map that allows players to use various unique Nerf guns on numerous enemies. It is a fun-filled DLC any player can easily download on the Bedrock Edition.

Despite the marketplace being extremely popular, there might be a few players who do not know how to access it.

This guide will detail how to get and download the Minecraft Nerf World DLC.

Steps to download and install Minecraft Nerf World DLC

1) Find the DLC on the Bedrock Edition marketplace

Minecraft Nerf World DLC will be found at the top of the marketplace, though it will be smaller than Dungeons & Dragons DLC (Image via Mojang)

First, you need to open the Bedrock Edition to find the DLC since it is exclusive to that. You must sign in with your Microsoft account if you are opening the Bedrock Edition for the first time. Then, you can access the marketplace by pressing the third tab in the main menu.

Since Nerf World DLC has been officially sponsored by Mojang, it will be visible at the top of the marketplace. However, it will still be a smaller option compared to the new Dungeons & Dragons DLC, which was recently released as well.

Thankfully, this particular DLC is completely free of charge. This means anyone can obtain it by simply pressing the 'Get' button after accessing the main product page; there is no need to buy Minecoins.

The game will load for a while and provide a confirmation.

2) Download and create the custom DLC world

The Minecraft Nerf World DLC is free of charge and can be downloaded instantly (Image via Mojang)

Once you own the DLC, the immediate next button will be to 'download' it. This will quickly download a small file of a few megabytes.

Next, the game will prompt you to create a custom world. Unfortunately, you won't be able to tweak too many settings on the world creation page as it is a DLC with special features that should not be tinkered with.

It comes with four brand-new skins to wear, which can be accessed from the 'My Content' page inside the marketplace.

3) Enter the world and tweak settings

The custom world of Nerf World DLC will look completely different (Image via Mojang)

The game will feature contrasting visuals, heavily modded with new textures, structures, mobs, weapons, and much more. You will be asked to customize the graphics and FOV settings for the best personalized experience.