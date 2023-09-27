Minecraft Dungeons & Dragons DLC download guide

Minecraft Dungeons & Dragons official DLC has finally been released for Bedrock Edition. This is one of the most anticipated DLCs, as Dungeons & Dragons is an extremely popular board game franchise that is not only famous amongst its core fanbase but is also popular in the entire gaming industry, so much so that its core gameplay mechanics are the base for many digital games.

Since the Minecraft Dungeons & Dragons DLC has been released, here is a short guide for downloading and installing it in Bedrock Edition.

Steps to download Minecraft Dungeons & Dragons DLC in Bedrock Edition

1) Find the Dungeons & Dragons DLC in the marketplace

Minecraft Dungeons & Dragons DLC will be available on the marketplace (Image via Mojang)

First, you need to fire up the Bedrock Edition to find the DLC since it is exclusive to that edition. You need to sign in with your Microsoft account if you are opening the game for the first time. Otherwise, you can access the marketplace by pressing the third tab in the main menu.

Since Dungeons & Dragons DLC has been officially sponsored by Mojang, there is a strong chance that it will be visible at the top of the marketplace.

2) Buy minecoins to purchase Dungeons & Dragons DLC

Minecraft Dungeons & Dragons DLC cost 1510 minecoins in Bedrock Edition (Image via Sportskeeda)

Until the release of the DLC, neither Mojang nor the developers Everbloom Games revealed the price of the pack. It was understood that a DLC of this size would most definitely be a paid one, but it was not leaked or revealed anywhere. Now that it has finally been released, we know it costs 1510 minecoins.

If you already have enough minecoins in your account, you can tap the price after opening the DLC product page in the game and purchase it. Otherwise, you will need to buy minecoins first.

Minecoins can be bought in bundles of 320, 1020, 1720, 3500, and 8800. If you solely want to buy the Dungeons & Dragons DLC, you can buy a bundle of 1720 minecoins and save a few for other skins, worlds, texture packs, etc., to buy from the marketplace.

In India, 1720 minecoins cost ₹549; however, the price can change depending on the country that you are purchasing the DLC from.

3) Download and enter the DLC world

The Minecraft Dungeons & Dragons DLC will come with a world and 12 new skins to wear (Image via Sportskeeda)

After you purchase the DLC, the game will automatically start downloading all the new goodies it has to offer. It comes with 12 brand-new skins to wear and a completely new world that can be accessed from the main world page.