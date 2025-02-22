Minecraft netherite armor set guide: Crafting recipe, durability, and more

In Minecraft, players can create sets of armor to protect themselves from various mob attacks. While the most basic armor can be created from leather, the strongest one in the game is made out of netherite. Netherite is an extremely rare material that is found in the depths of the Nether dimension. It is naturally found as ancient debris blocks which are then smelted and combined with gold to form netherite.

Here is everything to know about the netherite armor set, including the process of crafting it, its special abilities, and more.

All major details about the netherite armor set in Minecraft

How to create a netherite armor set

Netherite armor parts can be created by upgrading diamond armor with one netherite ingot (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Mojang)

Unlike other gear, you only require one netherite ingot to make a netherite armor. Moreover, players also need to have a full set of diamond armor since that will be upgraded to netherite.

Apart from a diamond armor part and a netherite ingot, players will also need a netherite upgrade smithing template. This item is essential to upgrade diamond to netherite and can be found as chest loot in bastion remnants.

Once all three items are obtained, players need to place them on the smithing table to convert each armor set to netherite.

Since one netherite ingot is made up of four netherite scraps, and each netherite scrap comes from one ancient debris block, players must find 16 ancient debris blocks in the Nether to create one full set of netherite armor.

Armor points, durability, toughness, and other stats

Netherite armor set offers a slight increase in armor toughness and adds knockback resistance (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Mojang)

Armor points

Each armor part has specific armor points in Minecraft. This number determines the minimum amount of damage the armor can reduce. In terms of armor points, netherite armor is completely identical to diamond armor. Here is the number of armor points both diamond and netherite armor parts offer:

Full set: 20

Helmet: 3

Chestplate: 8

Leggings: 6

Boots: 3

Hence, in terms of basic armor protection, both diamond and netherite are the same.

The main difference between the two strongest armor sets is in armor toughness and knockback resistance.

Armor Toughness

An increase in attacking strength vastly decreases an armor's effectiveness. Hence, stronger enemies that deal a lot of damage can easily kill players. This is where armor toughness comes into play.

Though the effectiveness of armor parts still decreases with an increase in attack strength, armor toughness tries its best to safeguard the user. While a full set of diamond armor offers 8 armor toughness, a netherite armor set offers up to 12 armor toughness. This is the main strength difference between the diamond and netherite armor parts.

Knockback Resistance

Lastly, netherite armor is the only set that offers knockback resistance. A full set of netherite armor reduces 40% of all knockback hits.

Durability

Since netherite armor is the endgame protective gear in Minecraft, it has the most amount of durability.

This is how durable the netherite armor parts are:

Helmet: 407

Chestplate: 592

Leggings: 555

Boots: 481

Though it is not as massive a jump in durability as between iron and diamond armor, the netherite set is still a lot more durable than diamond.

