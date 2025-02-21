New leaf litter changes in Minecraft are a step in the right direction, but far from visually appealing

Leaf litter is an ambient half-block that will arrive in Minecraft's next game drop. When it was first released, it did not leave a good impression on the player base, particularly because of how out of place it looked among green grass blocks. It recently received a slight visual tweak in the latest snapshot 25w08a, which makes it slightly better.

However, one can argue that despite the slight visual change, leaf litter still looks unimpressive in Minecraft.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

Why the upcoming Minecraft leaf litter still looks unimpressive despite visual improvements

Leaf litter colors are now different in every biome

Leaf litter will be more tinted than before in Minecraft's next game drop (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

In previous snapshots, leaf litter blocks looked almost the same in forests, dark forests, and wooded badlands. The brown dried leaves looked exactly the same in all three biomes.

In the latest snapshot 25w08a, however, the developers tinted leaf litter blocks based on each biome they spawn in. In forests and dark forests, they will still be brown, but the dark forest's leaf litter will have a darker tint.

The most different and best leaf litter tint is in Wooded Badlands. The leaf litter in that biome blends perfectly with dirt and grass blocks colors.

If a leaf litter block is picked and placed in a biome where the block doesn't generate naturally, it will have a regular brown color.

Leaf litter still looks visually displeasing

Leaf litter can still be visually unpleasant and clutters the forests (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Even though the slight change in tint makes leaf litter better, it is safe to say that the new block is still quite unimpressive when seen naturally spawning in forests and dark forests.

The lush and clean grass blocks that filled these green biomes will soon be filled with leaf litter. Though the block does add realism to these biomes, it diminishes the beauty and simplicity of Minecraft forests.

Of course, it is worth mentioning that leaf litter is still under development and Mojang could bring more changes to it before the next game drop releases.

