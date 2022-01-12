Minecraft Now Part 2 postponed due to COVID-19

On the official Minecraft YouTube channel, Mojang Studios has many monthly shows going on, such as Dev Diaries, The Secrets of Minecraft, Ask Mojang, and more. Minecraft Now is the newest addition to the official YouTube channel.

Like Minecraft Live, Minecraft Now is a livestream hosted by Mojang on the official channel. Luckily, it isn't a yearly event and will take place every month. At the event, fans get to see the fantastic game developers behind the most successful indie game.

Mojang also invites one famous content creator and has them participate in challenges. The first part of Minecraft Now was terrific, and viewers loved the stream. Mojang soon announced the next part, but sadly, it has been postponed.

Minecraft Now in January has been postponed

Minecraft @Minecraft



You can learn more below and help us prepare for episode two by tagging your warden art with



redsto.ne/now-e2 We always think about safety here @Mojang that’s why we’ve postponed the next Minecraft Now to ensure we comply with local Covid-19 rules.You can learn more below and help us prepare for episode two by tagging your warden art with #MinecraftNowSubmit We always think about safety here @Mojang that’s why we’ve postponed the next Minecraft Now to ensure we comply with local Covid-19 rules.You can learn more below and help us prepare for episode two by tagging your warden art with #MinecraftNowSubmitℹ️ redsto.ne/now-e2 https://t.co/lUaYbK59Dw

The entire world has once again fallen under the threat of COVID-19. Many countries are facing a sudden hike in the number of cases. It has impacted many offline events, and now online events are also being affected.

During the first Now livestream, the community art theme for the next event was decided to be the warden. Many fans have been busy creating artworks and sharing them on Twitter to become a part of the event. Unfortunately, the entire stream is now postponed.

Minecraft Now Part 2 was going to take place on January 13. With the sudden hike in COVID-19 cases, Mojang decided to delay the event to adhere to local rules and maintain the health of everyone working there. Here is the official statement released by Mojang:

"The January episode of Minecraft Now has been postponed as we are unable to bring you a lively livestream due to Covid-19. We don’t have a new date yet, but don’t worry – we will be back to our usual shenanigans as soon as possible! In the meantime, keep sending us your warden fanart with the #MinecraftNowSubmit tag on Twitter and watch this space for new updates!"

EntityFormiga @EntityFormiga



Imagine mining in deep caves and being chased by a wall? it is bizarre to me



#Minecraft #digitalart #conceptart #fanart The HiddenImagine mining in deep caves and being chased by a wall? it is bizarre to me #Minecraft NowSubmit The Hidden Imagine mining in deep caves and being chased by a wall? it is bizarre to me#Minecraft #digitalart #conceptart #fanart #MinecraftNowSubmit https://t.co/NZj8UPfg3U

The event has only been delayed. There is no change in the original plans of Minecraft Now Part 2. Fans can continue submitting their artwork themed around the Warden.

Also Read Article Continues below

Last time, Iskall85 participated in a build challenge and had an "omega" time building a lush cave base in front of thousands of viewers. This time, AntVenom is going to join Now live. Be sure to look out for any announcement regarding the live stream date.

Edited by Mason J. Schneider