Will Warden be added to Minecraft in next update?

The Warden has been one of the most highly anticipated mobs in Minecraft. It has sadly been delayed several times. It was initially tabbed for the 1.17 update before being pushed back to the 1.18 update. That update has come and gone and there's still no Warden. That begs the question: will the Warden be present in the next update? Good news for Minecraft fans below.

Will the Warden make it into the next update of Minecraft?

According to Mojang, the answer is yes. After delaying it from 1.17 and then 1.18, the Warden has been slotted to arrive in the 1.19 update, dubbed the Wild Update.

The Wild Update is set to feature a ton of additions: the Allay (Mob Vote winner from 2021), fireflies, frogs, a new swamp biome (Mangrove Swamp), a new cave biome (the Deep Dark) and the Warden, who will inhabit the Deep Dark biome.

There's reason to question whether or not it will actually be in the update, though. Though Mojang has confirmed it, they initially confirmed it for the 1.17 and 1.18 updates, too. Obviously, that didn't happen, so there's precedent for it not to happen this time, either.

However, Minecraft initially cited time constraints and a desire to make the mob good as reasons for the delays. That's a totally valid excuse, since Minecraft players would likely be upset with a rushed Warden. The product is important and these things do take time to complete.

Additionally, the 1.19 update has not been given an official release date. It has been tabbed for 2022, but that could mean that Minecraft still has 11 months to complete a mob they've been working on for over a year now.

There's no real rush to finish the Warden or the rest of the Wild Update. This means it's extremely likely that the Warden will finally be added to the game when the next update is released. Delaying it a third time would likely frustrate players, and Minecraft certainly wants to avoid doing that. So, ultimately, the answer is a tentative yes that the Warden will be included in the next update.

