Why the Warden has been delayed by Minecraft developers till now

The Warden has been one of the most delayed additions to Minecraft in the game's history. Originally tabbed for the 1.17 update, the Warden has been pushed back from 1.17 to 1.18 and then to 1.19. 1.19 is scheduled for sometime this year, but Minecraft players are still skeptical after all the delays.

Minecraft has been lacking formidable mobs and the Warden will be more than formidable. Many players are looking forward to its addition and have been since its announcement, prior to the 1.17 update. It's been nearly a year since it was originally supposed to arrive. Here's why it hasn't yet.

Why the Warden was pushed out of 1.17 and 1.18 updates to Minecraft

It's not a huge surprise that the Warden was not a part of the 1.17 update. In fact, the 1.17 update was split into two halves to get everything in. The 1.17 and 1.18 updates were two halves of a whole update, but it was so big that it needed to be split into two parts.

It makes total sense that a huge mob would be pushed back to 1.18, but it made less sense as to why it didn't arrive alongside the new mountains and caves. Pushing it back once more was frustrating, but Mojang had their reasons.

They mainly pointed to time constraints and needing to put their resources toward other parts of the update. Those were the reasons for the delay of the Warden in 1.18.

They have also stated that they didn't want to push it out too quickly. Mojang didn't want to rush their developers and risk putting out an inferior product. The Warden is going to be a huge part of the game and will require a lot of work.

The Warden will spawn only in Deep Dark Cave Biomes (Image via Minecraft)

It also probably wasn't quite ready to be put into the game. Even now, it's probably not ready. Fortunately for developers, the Minecraft 1.19 update is unscheduled (a loose 2022 release date is all players have) so they can take as much time as they need to perfect the Warden and all the other features.

