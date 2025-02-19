Minecraft ocelot guide: Location, taming, and more

Ocelots are passive feline mobs in Minecraft. These unique creatures look like cats but are quite different in behavior and certain other mechanics. Furthermore, they are uncommon in the world. Thus, many new players would be interested to know more about them.

Ad

This article explains more about ocelots in Minecraft, including where to find them and how they can be tamed.

All major details about ocelots in Minecraft

Where do ocelots spawn?

Ocelots spawn in all kinds of jungle biomes (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Mojang Studios)

Chart New Territories with the ultimate Minecraft Seed Generator!

Ocelots can spawn on any grass block in Jungle biomes, such as regular jungles, sparse jungles, and even bamboo jungle biomes. These creatures can only spawn above ocean level. They spawn as adults 95% of the time and as babies 5% of the time.

Ad

Trending

There is an interesting catch when it comes to them spawning in Java Edition. In the older edition of Minecraft, ocelots spawn under the hostile mob category, even though they are passive towards players in the game. Since they are placed under the hostile mob spawning category, they cannot spawn in peaceful game mode.

Can ocelots be tamed?

Ocelots cannot be tamed but players can gain their trust (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Mojang Studios)

No, ocelots cannot be tamed in Minecraft. You can only gain an ocelot's trust by feeding it raw cod or salmon.

Ad

To gain the trust of an ocelot, you must hold the raw fish in their hands and slowly approach the creature. If the ocelot detects any sudden movement, it will run away and not attempt to eat raw fish from your hands.

Each food item fed to a stray ocelot has a 1/3 chance of gaining its trust. Once the mob trusts you, heart particles will appear near the creature.

How to breed ocelots

Ad

Ocelots can breed and spawn baby ocelots (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Mojang Studios)

Two ocelots that trust a player may breed together. To do so, find two ocelots in a jungle — this can be slightly difficult since they are uncommon mobs.

Ad

Next, both ocelots need to be fed raw cod or salmon for them to trust you and enter love mode. Once they do, they will breed and conceive a baby ocelot. The baby ocelot will already have trust in the player who initiated the breeding process.

General behavior and features of ocelots

Ocelots attack some mobs, and creepers are scared of them (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Mojang Studios)

Ocelots share some similarities to cats in Minecraft. One common feature that they both have is that creepers are scared of them. The silent green creature will flee from an ocelot and stay around six blocks away from the feline.

Ad

These creatures also tend to attack and kill chickens and baby turtles if they detect them.

Another fascinating feature of an ocelot is that they cannot take any fall damage, but they still avoid falling from a high place.

Check out our other Minecraft articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Uncover new worlds with our Minecraft Seed Generator!