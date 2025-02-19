How new Minecraft updates are encouraging players to explore their worlds

For several years, Mojang has been focused on updating the Overworld realm in Minecraft. With recent updates, the developers have added loads of new features to the first dimension of the game, from smaller blocks and mechanics changes to entire structures and biomes. With all these updates, a pattern can be seen that Mojang is urging players to explore Minecraft's world more and more.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

Why Mojang wants players to explore Minecraft worlds with new updates

New biomes and structures in previous updates

Mojang added loads of new structures and biomes to explore in recent history (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Mojang)

After the Nether update in 2020, Mojang completely shifted its focus to the Overworld. The studio started with the 1.17 and 1.18 Caves and Cliffs update, in which it added new cave biomes and a completely new cave system that generated all the way down to -64. With these updates, Mojang urged players to explore the caves even more.

Later, it released new structures and biomes in subsequent updates like Mangrove Swamp, Cherry Grove, Deep Dark, Ancient City, Trail Ruins, and Trial Chambers. These regions and settlements further encouraged players to step out of their bases, explore their world, and find these new features.

New mobs like Wardens, Axolotls, Allays, Sniffers, Breeze, and Bogged were also added to the game to encourage exploration.

New features added to existing regions

Mojang is also planning to add new features to existing regions (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Mojang)

Along with adding major new areas and structures to Minecraft, Mojang has also focused on enhancing already existing structures and biomes. In the upcoming game drop that will arrive soon in 2025, Mojang has planned to only focus on improving existing Overworld features. It does not plan to add any new biome or mob, but will add new blocks and various mob variants to old biomes.

For example, warm and cold biomes will receive new farm animal variants. Warm and cold pigs, cows, and chickens will come to the game. Barren biomes like Deserts and Badlands will receive new cactus flowers, dry grass, ambient sounds, warm farm animals, and camels.

Grassy biomes will also get major new features like falling leaves from every tree, leaf litter in various forests, wildflowers in birch forests, firefly bushes in swamps and rivers, and much more.

These new features are a clear indication that Mojang wants players to head out to their respective worlds.

