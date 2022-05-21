Minecraft player accidentally discovers X-ray glitch

Minecraft has many blocks that players can use when creating their builds in the game. There are over 150 different blocks to be exact, and the massive number brings along a lot of different interactions, some of which are likely undiscovered. Recently, Redditor u/Emmargeddon18 discovered a glitch in their world that caused them to have a small window of X-ray vision into the ground.

Normally, players need to use mods to get X-ray vision, but this specific glitch happened when u/Emmargeddon18 used water in a hole for their farm, filled it with waterlogged leaves, and placed more leaves on the top. They used a hoe to till the soil, causing a visual glitch. They seem taken aback in the video, taking a momentary pause before investigating further.

Minecraft player discovers X-ray glitch when creating farm

When the video first starts out, u/Emmargeddon18 seems to be working on what looks like a completely normal build. But it quickly becomes apparent that this is anything but. As the original poster backs away from the farm, an X-ray glitch occurs, allowing them to see underneath the ground. With X-ray vision, players can locate special ores and other such treasures with ease.

The r/Minecraft community seems perplexed by the new glitch

Looking for ore can be very time-consuming. But if players employ this glitch, they may have an easier time looking for ore. Redditors took to the comments section to thank u/Emmargeddon18 for providing them with this knowledge. However, some joked that the viewing window was so small that the only one to make use of it would be something small, like ants.

It is well known that due to the amount of platforms that Bedrock works on, there are many glitches in the edition. Because of this, many Redditors simply poked fun at the discovery of yet another broken feature. Some joked that they should call the version the X-ray Rock Edition.

With each new update in Minecraft, players discover more things that they can do in the world. The discovery that one can get X-ray vision through waterlogging leaves in 1.19 opens up new avenues for players, who will undoubtedly find multiple uses of the new glitch, and could also find diamonds easier.

