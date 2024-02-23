Minecraft player has already found a way to farm wind charges automatically

Version 1.21 is shaping up to be quite a feature-filled Minecraft update. The update includes new mobs in the armadillo, breeze, and bogged, a new structure in the trial chamber, and new blocks in the Minecraft vault blocks and trial spawners. And as with every other update, as soon as new mobs and their drops were revealed, players began to work on making automated farms for them.

RaysWorks was the first to make any farm designs public for wind charges, posting two different schematics via YouTube on February 9, 2024. Just what mechanics make these farms possible, and the farm designs themselves, are explained below.

How RaysWorks made farms for Minecraft's new wind charge

The wind charge

Wind charges are a new, unique drop from the breeze. They are spheres of elemental air that can be thrown to deal minimal damage and knock entities back. Players can use this knockback to jump higher and farther, cancel fall damage, and even interact with redstone components, including pressure plates, buttons, levers, and doors, allowing for some very interesting Minecraft hidden doors.

Given just how many different interesting uses wind charges have, it is no surprise that players quickly began to work on ways to automate farming for them, with the first public farm designs being created by Minecraft professional RaysWorks.

How the farms work

The farm designs created by RaysWorks take advantage of the upcoming trial spawner's spawning mechanics. They need a direct line of sight to the top of a block to spawn a mob on it. This means that clever use of transparent and opaque blocks can force breeze to spawn in particular spots.

From here, the player can use any number of means of mob transportation to push the breeze into a collection area. Unfortunately, Minecraft's upcoming breeze mobs need to be killed by players or tamed wolves to drop wind charges, so the farms can only be slightly automated.

RaysWorks came up with two different farm designs, detailed below.

The simpler farm

The simpler wind charge farm (Image via Mojang)

This first and much simpler farm takes advantage of the trial chamber's previously mentioned spawning characteristics to force breeze to spawn directly on top of hoppers and in front of an AFK player attacking. A placed string blocks most breeze attacks from hitting the player, allowing them to be killed safely.

Then, the dropped charges are collected into a double chest found below before the process repeats after the 30-minute cooldown. This farm is incredibly easy to set up in terms of resources required, build complexity, and time investment.

The more advanced farm

The more advanced Nether portal design (Image via Mojang)

This second and more advanced farm also takes advantage of the trial spawner's line-of-sight spawning. It forces breeze to spawn in flowing water that bushes them through a nether portal into a collection system.

The Nether collection area (Image via Mojang)

Then, the other side of the properly linked nether portal is mostly sealed off. A small build consisting of trapdoors and scaffolding causes the breeze to fly upward into a collection area. From here, players simply need to pop through the portal every once in a while to kill the stored-up breeze and collect the loot.

This farm's major advantage is that it is slightly scalable, as multiple breeze spawners could be linked to the same collection area portal in the Nether, allowing for much better rates.