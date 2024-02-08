Minecraft player uses new wind charge to create a hidden door

A Minecraft player posted a short gameplay video clip on Reddit showing one of the many ways the upcoming wind charge can be used in the game. User Nova-Wostra showed an automatic door build that can be opened by shooting the wind charge on a specific spot of a wall.

The wind charge can be obtained by killing the breeze, a new mob coming with the Minecraft 1.21 update. The breeze is quite similar to the blaze mob found in the nether. The wind charge is an exciting item that brings a fresh addition to the game’s ranged combat system.

Here’s everything about the build and how the community reacted to it.

Reddit’s reaction to wind charge in Minecraft

The secret automatic door used the wind charge to activate. The video shows the wall made of wool has no visible button or lever that can be pressed to open the door. Even the door opening completely blends with the woolen wall.

The wind charge can activate redstone behind the block. The player shoots the wind charge at a specific point on the wall with redstone circuitry behind it. This activates the connected piston, which opens the door. The piston and redstone mechanism in Minecraft is very simple; the wind charge makes it special.

Reddit user Kubrickie commented that they thought wind charge could activate redstone as the breeze can. The breeze will be found in the trial chambers, like the nether caste that houses the blaze.

User Fluid_Hippo_5968 commented that with the wind charge, hidden door designs can be drastically improved as there are no exposed switches or levers. However, they also suggest that players using X-rays would be able to see the redstone behind the door.

Another user named N1cknamed fascinatingly commented that the wind charge is going to break a lot of builds.

Wind charge is an explosive projectile that doesn't affect most blocks. As of now, it only affects decorated pots, lit candles, levers, etc. It can also be used to attack mobs, but only if they are directly hit by the wind charge.

Another user named StikElLoco commented that perhaps the final version of the update might not even have the wind charge.

Since the wind charge is an experimental feature, Mojang Studios might change it a lot or even remove it. If they do not remove it, they might change how it interacts with different items, such as redstone.

But as of now, the wind charge seems to be quite an interesting addition to the game, certainly for player vs player modes.

