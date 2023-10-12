New decorated pot functionality in Minecraft explained

Snapshots and betas for the next Minecraft update have begun to surface. One of the recent additions Mojang has unveiled pertains to decorated pots. These have left many Minecraft players with mixed feelings since their introduction in the 1.20 update. Despite their appealing appearance, they lacked practical utility.

However, a shift is on the horizon with the impending 1.20.3 update. This update will introduce a fresh feature for decorated pots, granting players the long-awaited ability to interact with them. In this article, we will delve into the details that have been uncovered in the test versions.

Upcoming decorated pot features in Minecraft update

The decorated pot is a craftable block in Minecraft that can be created using either pottery shards or bricks. If players use the former, the item adopts the shard's design of on all four sides. However, a pot made with bricks has default textures.

Here are all the new features that were announced in the latest snapshot and beta:

Storage pots

Storing cobblestones in a decorated pot (Image via Mojang)

Currently, the decorated pot serves as a mere decoration. However, in the future, players will have the ability to use it to store a stack of items.

Unlike chests and shulker boxes, the pot won't feature a user interface. To place items inside it, players will need to equip the item and right-click on the pot. They can only store one item at a time, up to a stack's worth.

Filling a full stack individually can be time-consuming, so they have the option to use hoppers to automate the process. When placing items into the pot, a particle effect and a wobble animation can be seen.

Projectiles can break the decorated pot

Arrows can break decorated pots (Image via Mojang)

In Minecraft, decorated pots have always been breakable, and doing so would result in dropping the bricks or shards used to craft them. However, in the upcoming update, players will have the ability to break them using projectiles such as arrows.

Interestingly, breaking a pot that contains items is the only way to retrieve the stored materials from the pot. It may seem a bit ruthless, but it's the method the game provides for accessing the stored items.

Interaction with redstone

Decorated pot can power redstone (Image via Mojang)

The new pots can now be employed to create redstone contraptions. Placing an item inside or breaking the pot can trigger calibrated sculk sensors, comparators, and other redstone devices.

The signal strength emitted when paired with a comparator is directly proportional to the number of items placed in a decorated pot. It's important to remember that once a pot is filled, it will cease to interact with redstone items.

Stackable pots

A stack of decorated pots (Image via Mojang)

In Minecraft 1.20.3, storing decorated pots in a player's inventory is much simpler, as identical pots can now be stacked up to 64.

To try these new features, Java Edition players can install the 23w41a snapshot, while Bedrock Edition players can install the 1.20.50.20 Beta update.