Minecraft 1.20.3 snapshot 23w41a patch notes: Snapshot Realms, decorated pots revamped, and more

A new Minecraft snapshot has arrived, and the good news is that it doesn't just offer bug fixes but also lots of exciting new features and changes. It has been a few weeks since the release of the 1.20.2 update, and developers have released the new patch. Starting on October 11, Java snapshots and Bedrock beta versions will be available on Realms, Mojang's official server subscription service.
Previously, players could only play stable releases on it. However, they can now check out experimental features with their friends on Realms. The new 1.20.3 snapshot, 23w41a, brings unexpected and surprising changes to decorated pots in Minecraft. Let's take a look at all the new features offered by this release.
Minecraft snapshot 23w41a patch notes
Snapshot Realms now available in Minecraft
Here's everything you need to know about the availability of snapshots in Minecraft Realms:
- Realms is now available in Snapshots, Pre-Releases, and Release Candidates
- The version of the last played world on a Realm is displayed in the Realms list
- Experiments are available for newly created worlds
Changes in Minecraft snapshot 23w41a
- Decorated Pots can now store items and can be smashed by projectiles
Decorated Pots
Surprisingly, decorated pots have become quite useful after the following changes and new features introduced by snapshot 23w41a:
- Decorated Pots now store up to a single stack of items
- Hoppers, Hopper Minecarts and Droppers can now insert and/or extract items from Decorated Pots
- Comparators can now read the number of items in Decorated Pots
- Players can interact with Decorated Pots to insert items into them
- Decorated Pots have no GUI, and need to be broken to retrieve or discover their content by players
- Player interactions with Decorated Pots cause the Decorated Pot to wobble and trigger the vibration frequency of 11
- Decorated Pots can be smashed by projectiles which cause them to shatter and drop their content
- Decorated Pots now stack up to 64
Technical Changes in Minecraft snapshot 23w41a
- The Data Pack version is now 20
- The name of non-living entities will now be shown if looked at and a CustomName is set, or always displayed if CustomNameVisible is set, similar to living entities
Datapack Version 20
- Changed function command results
- Adjusted check for gamerule maxCommandChainLength
- Added new gamerule maxCommandForkCount
- Reintroduced form of the execute command: execute if function
- Reintroduced form of the return command: return run
- Decorated Pots with cracked state set to true will always shatter when broken
- Added new dust_plume particle type
Bugs fixed in Minecraft snapshot 23w41a
Minecraft has bugs, and its developers try their best to get rid of them. Sometimes, players end up enjoying these glitches, but that's not always the case.
Here is everything fixed in the latest snapshot. Players can always download game older versions to test out these bugs.
- Shooting an arrow into the nether portal can hurt anybody when PvP is disabled
- Player-owned projectiles lose their player ownership when exiting portals
- Field determining whether or not a wither skull is blue is not saved to and read from NBT
- Vexes summoned by evoker do not have evoker team applied
- Nested function calls reevaluate maxCommandChainLength before queueing commands
- Nested intermediate functions are skipped when maxCommandChainLength commands are already queued
- First time tutorial uses old textures
- Incomplete commands do not prevent functions from loading
- You can feed adult donkeys, horses, llamas or mules with maximum Temper value, and hand animation is not played
- Performance issue with text parsing
- Renamed minecarts and boats don't show their name tag in the world
- Boats with Chests lose their name when placed
- The game takes a long time to process players leaving realms groups or accepting or declining realms invitations
- Incomplete 'execute summon' command still runs
- Brushing can continue when block goes out of range
- Entities can block brushing actions when players look very close to their hitboxes
- When an item is extracted from suspicious sand/gravel, gravity does not work on this block
- "Sign wobbles" subtitle is the same for signs and hanging signs, causing translation issues
- Return command cannot run function when inside another function
- Functions return the output of commands only if the command doesn't start with return run
- "/execute if function" always fails and "/execute unless function" always succeeds if run from a function
- GUI slider uses new texture with programmer art
- The "Cancel" button within some realms menus can be deselected using keyboard navigation despite it being the only element within the said menu
- Shield arm position is incorrect while in a boat
- Pumpkins can no longer be sheared
This snapshot offers changes other than those mentioned above. Players who are interested in them can check out this release's official patch notes by using the link in the tweet above.