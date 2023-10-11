Minecraft 1.20.3 snapshot 23w41a patch notes: Snapshot Realms, decorated pots revamped, and more

A new Minecraft snapshot has arrived, and the good news is that it doesn't just offer bug fixes but also lots of exciting new features and changes. It has been a few weeks since the release of the 1.20.2 update, and developers have released the new patch. Starting on October 11, Java snapshots and Bedrock beta versions will be available on Realms, Mojang's official server subscription service.

Previously, players could only play stable releases on it. However, they can now check out experimental features with their friends on Realms. The new 1.20.3 snapshot, 23w41a, brings unexpected and surprising changes to decorated pots in Minecraft. Let's take a look at all the new features offered by this release.

Minecraft snapshot 23w41a patch notes

Snapshot 23w41a makes decorated pots useful (Image via Mojang)

Snapshot Realms now available in Minecraft

Here's everything you need to know about the availability of snapshots in Minecraft Realms:

Realms is now available in Snapshots, Pre-Releases, and Release Candidates

The version of the last played world on a Realm is displayed in the Realms list

Experiments are available for newly created worlds

Changes in Minecraft snapshot 23w41a

Decorated Pots can now store items and can be smashed by projectiles

Decorated Pots

Surprisingly, decorated pots have become quite useful after the following changes and new features introduced by snapshot 23w41a:

Decorated Pots now store up to a single stack of items

Hoppers, Hopper Minecarts and Droppers can now insert and/or extract items from Decorated Pots

Comparators can now read the number of items in Decorated Pots

Players can interact with Decorated Pots to insert items into them

Decorated Pots have no GUI, and need to be broken to retrieve or discover their content by players

Player interactions with Decorated Pots cause the Decorated Pot to wobble and trigger the vibration frequency of 11

Decorated Pots can be smashed by projectiles which cause them to shatter and drop their content

Decorated Pots now stack up to 64

Technical Changes in Minecraft snapshot 23w41a

The Data Pack version is now 20

The name of non-living entities will now be shown if looked at and a CustomName is set, or always displayed if CustomNameVisible is set, similar to living entities

Datapack Version 20

Changed function command results

Adjusted check for gamerule maxCommandChainLength

Added new gamerule maxCommandForkCount

Reintroduced form of the execute command: execute if function

Reintroduced form of the return command: return run

Decorated Pots with cracked state set to true will always shatter when broken

Added new dust_plume particle type

Bugs fixed in Minecraft snapshot 23w41a

Minecraft has bugs, and its developers try their best to get rid of them. Sometimes, players end up enjoying these glitches, but that's not always the case.

Here is everything fixed in the latest snapshot. Players can always download game older versions to test out these bugs.

Shooting an arrow into the nether portal can hurt anybody when PvP is disabled

Player-owned projectiles lose their player ownership when exiting portals

Field determining whether or not a wither skull is blue is not saved to and read from NBT

Vexes summoned by evoker do not have evoker team applied

Nested function calls reevaluate maxCommandChainLength before queueing commands

Nested intermediate functions are skipped when maxCommandChainLength commands are already queued

First time tutorial uses old textures

Incomplete commands do not prevent functions from loading

You can feed adult donkeys, horses, llamas or mules with maximum Temper value, and hand animation is not played

Performance issue with text parsing

Renamed minecarts and boats don't show their name tag in the world

Boats with Chests lose their name when placed

The game takes a long time to process players leaving realms groups or accepting or declining realms invitations

Incomplete 'execute summon' command still runs

Brushing can continue when block goes out of range

Entities can block brushing actions when players look very close to their hitboxes

When an item is extracted from suspicious sand/gravel, gravity does not work on this block

"Sign wobbles" subtitle is the same for signs and hanging signs, causing translation issues

Return command cannot run function when inside another function

Functions return the output of commands only if the command doesn't start with return run

"/execute if function" always fails and "/execute unless function" always succeeds if run from a function

GUI slider uses new texture with programmer art

The "Cancel" button within some realms menus can be deselected using keyboard navigation despite it being the only element within the said menu

Shield arm position is incorrect while in a boat

Pumpkins can no longer be sheared

Expand Tweet

This snapshot offers changes other than those mentioned above. Players who are interested in them can check out this release's official patch notes by using the link in the tweet above.