Minecraft player builds beautiful houses using every wood block

The number of items in Minecraft has grown dramatically in recent years. The developers have added several new blocks for the building, and wood is one of these items. There are 11 different wood types, each with a distinct appearance to allow players to make unique structures such as houses. Builders have used various combinations of these woods to add texture and detail to the structures.

Ad

A Minecraft player who goes by the name u/Putrid-Barracuda-252 shared some images on the subreddit of the game displaying a unique structure. The caption of the post stated that the user got bored and decided to make a house using all the wood types available in the game. They also listed down the tree types used, along with a picture of the house, each with a different design as well.

Ad

Trending

Ad

Reacting to the post, u/HamSandwich_Theorem said that all the houses look amazing, and they are torn between the jungle wood house and the dark oak house as their favorite. Another player with the name u/zMaximumz said that the dark oak wood house that was designed as a mini woodland mansion looks great.

Chart New Territories with the ultimate Minecraft Seed Generator!

Comment byu/Putrid-Barracuda-252 from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

Ad

Comment byu/Putrid-Barracuda-252 from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

Ad

u/superscout57 found the house very cool and said they wished they had this kind of eye for making structures like that. The original poster replied to the comment saying that it was their first time building and they had to get some reference images from the internet to design the houses.

u/billious_thy_third said that they would pick either the dark oak, acacia, or the pale oak house as their favorite. The original poster replied that they were happy the user liked those house designs.

Ad

Players react to the house build in Minecraft (Image via Reddit/Putrid-Barracuda-252/Mojang Studios)

u/JebaitedBruh said they like how the houses are built in different sizes that are perfect for all the different wood types as it matches their aesthetic. u/Minimium_Science6065 said that the houses were interesting.

Ad

Redditors try to pick their favorite house from the list (Image via Reddit/Putrid-Barracuda-252/Mojang Studios)

u/Mysterious-Potato851 asked whether these houses were made with the help of Minecraft build tutorial videos on YouTube. The original poster said that they did take some inspiration from the designs available on the internet, but most of the planning and designing were done by them.

Ad

Minecraft players also asked for a tutorial for the build (Image via Reddit/Putrid-Barracuda-252/Mojang Studios)

u/Bright_Extension_635 said that the jungle wood, dark oak, and spruce wood houses look the best in their opinion. u/Cyber_Techn1s found the pale oak house to be best. The user requested the OP to make a tutorial, even if it's just for the first house. u/PBNSasquatch said they liked the pale oak and dark oak houses as both of them had an eerie spookiness to them.

Ad

House designs and builds in Minecraft

The recent Minecraft updates are focusing on improving the immersiveness (Image via Mojang Studios)

There are so many different blocks to choose from when it comes to building bases. From the expensive and impractical diamond block to all the trusted wood types, the options are virtually limitless. This is why players build some of the most creative structures in the game.

Ad

The biome, along with the materialmakes an impact on the type of house being made. For example, in plains biomes, the houses can be large and beautiful as there is ample flat space and resources available. Players often make large farms in this biome. But things are completely different for houses in a mountain or desert biome.

Mojang Studios should make survival more challenging in the harsher biomes, such as the desert or mesa, to make even more impact on what kind of houses players make. Scarce resources and dangerous threats can lead to an interesting gameplay experience.

It seems that the developers are on a creative track, in light of the recent update, which introduces the falling leaf effect, new mob variants, leaf litter, added flowers, and wolves with different vocal personalities. These additions indicate that Mojang Studios is working on making the game more immersive.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Uncover new worlds with our Minecraft Seed Generator!