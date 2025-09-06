  • home icon
  Minecraft
  Minecraft player builds beautiful town on snowy mountains

Minecraft player builds beautiful town on snowy mountains

By Pranay Mishra
Published Sep 06, 2025 16:50 GMT
Redditors react to the cozy mountain town build (Image via Reddit)
The cozy mountain town build in Minecraft (Image via Reddit/Stevenoolo || Mojang Studios)

Building intricately designed structures in Minecraft is among the most popular activities in the blocky world. Players spend months, even years, creating the perfect bases, landscapes, towns, and even countries with proper planning. Hundreds of different blocks can be used creatively to make truly unique structures. All a player needs is some out-of-the-box thinking.

On that note, a Minecraft player and Redditor, u/Stevenoolo, shared images on the subreddit r/Minecraftbuilds, showing a mountain town they made in Survival mode. The mode here matters because Creative mode gives access to every block in the game.

On the other hand, Survival mode requires the player to collect every block and place them manually with the risk of dying, making things tougher.

All the images show that the town was built with a lot of effort and attention to detail. The original poster asked the community for any suggestions, feedback, or new ideas for the build.

u/Bazillion100 found the build wonderfully made, stating that they could not pick the best aspect to compliment since there were so many. The user praised the density and style of the village, as well as the composition that fits so well into the mountain. They were thoroughly impressed by every aspect of the town.

Redditors react to the cozy mountain town build (Image via Reddit/Stevenoolo)
Redditors react to the cozy mountain town build (Image via Reddit/Stevenoolo)

u/HungryBanana07 called the build awesome and asked whether some type of terraforming mod was used to make the houses or if everything was done manually. The original poster said that some of the plans were done in Creative mode. However, the landscaping was done by hand.

u/spowowowder said the terrain was incredible and asked whether it generated like that or if the builder used any custom algorithm. The original poster replied that most of the landscape was naturally generated, but they did make some changes. The builder flattened some regions and carved out the terrace to make the mountain peak with the church a bit wider.

Incredible builds in Minecraft

A Minecraft player makes cars using the shelf block (Image via Reddit/_Waffle__Warrior_ || Mojang Studios)
A Minecraft player makes cars using the shelf block (Image via Reddit/_Waffle__Warrior_ || Mojang Studios)

Minecraft players have shown how the blocky world can be used as a 3D canvas to create impressive builds. Talented builders have made structures that resemble Renaissance paintings. Including castles, towns, cities, massive mountains, and more, all these builds show the dedication and skill of the player.

Mojang Studios understands this, which is why recent updates have focused on helping players be more creative. The addition of the shelf block will be particularly interesting. Since it is very close to a vertical slab block, it will be engaging to see what unique creations players come up with.

Pranay Mishra

Pranay Mishra

Pranay is a Minecraft writer at Sportskeeda. He completed his Bachelor's in English, which catalyzed his foray into journalism. With 8 years of prior writing experience under his belt, and having amassed close to 1 million reads so far in his nascent career at Sportskeeda, Pranay’s hunger for producing informative Minecraft content is second to none. He supplements these efforts by thoroughly assessing his sources and ensuring their credibility.

Before embarking on his current journey, Pranay polished his skills as a writer for multiple websites, where he usually doubled their monthly readerships. He has also started numerous other projects from scratch and propelled them to a higher level.

Pranay appreciates video games as any other form of edifying media like books or movies. Adoring the creative liberty such mediums afford, he prefers being a solo gamer and has relished his experiences so far. Pranay cites Techland’s Dying Light as his gateway into gaming and fervently recommends its ambiance and storytelling to reel in video-game skeptics.

When not poring through the world of Minecraft, Pranay enjoys watching the Rocket League Championship Series and marveling at the skills showcased by its professional players. Coupled with that, he is an ardent fan of popular YouTubers PewDiePie and Penguinz0. Pranay’s other interests include reading books, watching sports, and penning poems.

Edited by Ritoban "Veloxi" Paul
