Minecraft player builds cryptic structure they saw in a dream

Since Minecraft is a sandbox game that allows players to build almost anything they like, it gives them a great deal of opportunity. Over the years, the community has come up with some brilliant builds that can either be inspired by another pop culture space, a real-life structure, or something completely imaginative. Recently, a Redditor built a completely unique structure that has attracted thousands of players from the community.

The Redditor's name is AshrafTheGoldfish, and they posted pictures of an extremely mysterious and fascinating structure made up of nothing but basic wooden planks. It was a massive building that was completely hollow from the inside, and only had cube-like outlines made up of oak wooden planks.

On the ground floor, the original poster had planted sections of dandelions and poppy flowers, along with small pools of water.

The most fascinating aspect of the structure was that it was from the original poster's dreams. In the caption, they explained how they saw this empty tower with a lot of fog. Furthermore, they especially saw the structure in Minecraft itself.

Users react to mysterious structure based on Minecraft Redditor's dreams

Since these kinds of eerie yet fascinating structures are somewhat rare on the official Minecraft subreddit, the post received a lot of attention. Within a day, it had amassed more than 12 thousand upvotes and comments. Community members discussed it with the original poster as well.

One of the Redditors drew parallels between the structure made by the original poster and the bookshelf tesseract in the famous Interstellar film. At the end of the film, Matthew McConaughey's character is stuck in a space that has loads of interconnected bookshelves. The thread went on with people commenting on the dialogue from that scene.

Another Redditor asked whether the voices in the original poster's head went away or got louder. The original poster replied and claimed that they were still not satisfied with the structure and would upgrade it even more.

Apart from that, many Minecraft Redditors expressed their feelings after seeing the mysterious structure inspired by a player's dreams. While some loved its liminal vibe, others were taken over by its eeriness. One of them even pointed out the nostalgia the pictures gave, mainly because the structure was built on an older version of Minecraft that had the iconic white fog.

Overall, thousands of players in the Minecraft community flocked to see a gamer build a structure from their dreams. It's unique configuration, and it received a lot of attention because it was borderline creepy. Even after a day, the post continues to gather an audience on the subreddit.