Minecraft player builds deep dark cave cave-inspired survival base

Minecraft players were quite excited when a new biome called the deep dark was added to the blocky world. However, finding one is not an easy task as it spawns at deeper levels and there is no way of locating it other than exploration or using third-party tools such as Chunk Base. But once discovered, players can get some interesting items from it, and fight the toughest mob in the game.

Ad

A Minecraft player named u/AlyTheCloud shared some images on the subreddit where other builders show off their projects from the game. The pictures featured a detailed base build using blocks that can only be found in the deep dark.

Ad

Trending

Apart from sculk trees, soul lanterns, and deepslate, the user also made a warden spawner using a redstone machine that transported this mob from a nearby ancient city. What makes this build even more impressive is that it was done in Survival mode — as veterans know, this makes things even more challenging.

Chart New Territories with the ultimate Minecraft Seed Generator!

Comment byu/AlyTheCloud from discussion inMinecraftbuilds Expand Post

Ad

Reacting to this post, u/Key_Average_6560 said that the idea of using sculk blocks to make trees is great and they will be doing the same in their medieval village build in Minecraft. Another player, u/Due-Tangerine-8231 rated it a 10/10, calling it very unique and difficult to make.

Comment byu/AlyTheCloud from discussion inMinecraftbuilds Expand Post

Ad

u/One_Economist_3761 said they wished the rating scale was higher than 10 as it looks brilliant with a creepy, out-of-the-world vibe. u/wintyr27 also gave it full marks and asked the OP whether the upper central portion was made to resemble the warden’s mouth.

Redditors react to the base design (Image via Reddit)

The original poster (OP) replied confirming that it was designed that way, and added that they love when people notice it. u/Gaminglegend827 said that they love the build and suggested adding more sculk trees to balance out the color.

Ad

Creative base builds in Minecraft

A beautiful castle made in Minecraft (Image via Reddit/MineMxts/Mojang Studios)

Minecraft gives players the freedom to play however they want. They can choose to put on their boots and go explore all the different biomes, fight hostile mobs, and collect resources. They can also choose to play peacefully by just raising animals and farming crops.

Ad

Meanwhile, some players decide to use the game as their canvas to build astounding bases that are either impressive in size and detail or so creative that they get the attention of the entire community.

Recently, another player shared some images of a massive Minecraft base inspired by a medieval castle. The pictures looked like a painting, and what’s even more impressive is that it was made in Survival mode. Some players take it even further and make bases in Hardcore mode.

With the addition of more items such as the Pale Oak wood, the resin block, and even the firefly bush, builders get more options to add details to their build and take up even more ambitious projects.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Uncover new worlds with our Minecraft Seed Generator!