Minecraft player builds a glorious Japanese castle

They say life imitates art. When it comes to Minecraft, the opposite is often true. Players often use the resources provided in the game to create real-life builds. Sometimes this means recreating the actual thing, like when someone recreated the Redbull Ring (a racing track) on a one-to-one scale.

On other occasions, it means recreating a generic build. Crafters often try to build mansions in different styles. They're not necessarily looking at a mansion and creating it, but they're making their own kind.

In this case, a Minecraft Redditor did the latter. They recreated a Japanese castle, which isn't a single, specific build, and the result is stunning.

Minecraft Redditor builds amazing Japanese castle in-game

Japanese castles have a distinct style. Anyone who's looking at castles would be able to tell the difference between them and others because of their unique features. They've been featured prominently in the media, so they're recognizable.

This Minecraft player put that to good use. They were able to perfectly capture the essence of the castle in a beautiful build.

The exterior of the castle is great. It looks perfect and is built in a great spot. The setting and surrounding nature only accentuates the quality of the build. This is something that many builds have.

What some builds do not have is the interior to match. A lot of players set out to do something great but don't bother with the inside. After all, who's going inside to look at it? If they're going to share it with the community, they can just omit that part.

That's not what this gamer did, though. They spent a lot of time on the inside, making sure it matched the quality of the exterior. It features lantern-like lights, cool banners and great furniture.

The interior of the castle (Image via u/IKAJAPAN_YTO on Reddit)

It's a big castle, so there was a lot of interior to fill. That's a big reason why so many people skip that part. It can be a bit of a hassle, so it's understandable, but it also just makes this particular build stand out even more.

The comments section is filled with positivity. The community seems to appreciate the build, with many pointing out how great it is.

Overall, the community really likes the post as they have given it over a thousand upvotes (98% upvote rating) at the time of writing.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul