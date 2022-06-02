Minecraft player builds heartfelt goodbye to college-bound brother

Minecraft is a game beloved by many across the world. Many gamers spend years playing the game, developing attachments to it, and forming friendships through it. A companionship that shares Minecraft is a solid friendship, and the same can be said about any kind of relationship.

There's a nostalgic effect that the game possesses that helps with strengthening bonds. No matter how old one is or how long it's been, playing it feels safe and familiar. Memories of playing it in the past come flooding back with or without dear friends. It can be emotional.

Better with friends (Image via Minecraft on YouTube)

All of that is to say that the game can pull on people's heartstrings in a unique way. One Minecraft Redditor shared an emotional post about their brother bidding them goodbye as the Redditor headed to college. Check it out below.

Minecraft Redditor shares how brother said goodbye when they went off to college

The odds are that if there's one Minecraft player in the household, others will probably join. It's a great game and it's even more fun with friends, so if there's someone just a few feet away to share it with, players often jump at the opportunity.

So many players have enjoyed the ability to share the game, the memories and the fun with their loved ones. It's honestly part of why the game remains so popular long after its "heyday."

However, the game can also be used to expand those relationships. Building is a big reason why. Crafters can build whatever they want and that might mean something special.

Perhaps it's a childhood home, with their old dog sitting outside it. Or maybe it's a park that a lot of time was spent at. Or maybe it's a heartfelt goodbye crafted for someone leaving for college, which is exactly what this Redditor's brother did.

They shared the image, which would normally be touching, but the caption is what truly sold it:

"Days before going away for college I was wondering why my little brother kept borrowing my ipad to play Minecraft, today after arriving at my dorm I decided to open his world and this is what I saw, lol idk but it made me tear up."

This Redditor's brother spent some of the last remaining time crafting a unique and sincere goodbye to someone they were going to miss dearly.

Everyone reaches a point when they leave home, whether it's to go to college at 18 or otherwise. Most of the time, it's a bittersweet, emotional goodbye. That's definitely true with this post.

The comments on the post were filled with players sharing their own experiences or just saying how touched they were. One offered a cautionary tale.

There's a lesson to be learned for all: time doesn't last forever.

Many commenters were just touched by the display.

Those relationships never go away, no matter how old anyone gets.

Tears will undoubtedly be shed.

Sometimes people have to go to great lengths to keep their relationships up, and it is often well worth it.

Others were a little jealous of their relationship.

Others were impressed by the build itself.

Tapping into emotions works. Sharing emotional things with people does, too. That's why the community has given this post nearly 30 thousand upvotes in just one day.

