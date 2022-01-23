5 most creative builds from Minecraft Reddit this week (January 23, 2022)

Minecraft is one of the few games that gives its players an unprecedented level of freedom as far as building is concerned. With infinite resources and an infinite, dynamically generated sandbox world, players are free to build almost anything they want.

Many Minecrafters like to build structures in survival mode. These structures include everything from panic shelters and survival cottages to statues and mansions. On the other hand, others prefer building structures in creative mode, which straight up gives the player everything they need. Regardless of what game mode players use, their passion and dedication to these builds shows within them.

Members of the Minecraft community love to showcase their building talent in various subreddits dedicated to the game. Thousands of builds, guides and tutorials are uploaded to these subreddits and are rated and judged by other members of the community.

Here are five of the best builds on Reddit this week.

Top 5 Minecraft builds on Reddit in January 2022

5) The Thousand Sunny (Build by u/_Polar_ice)

This build includes a replication of the "Thousand Sunny" ship from the anime series One Piece. The interior is filled with different cabins, each with its own design. Most of the build is done using wooden planks.

Prismarine has been used to make furniture, and carpets are extensively used. The exterior contains a large figurehead and a pirate flag with the "skull and bones" symbol.

u/_Polar_ice has been posting to Reddit for around a month now. His other builds include a colosseum-like area for survival PVP, the Kame House from Dragon Ball Z, and Spiderman. He has received awards like the "helpful award" on Reddit.

4) Asteria Heights (Build by u/Amazing_Pin_6483)

This megabuild consists of an extensive castle complex bathed in all white. Since the build is in a snowy terrain, the whites blend in together. All towers have cyan or purple-colored roof blocks. Arches are used extensively for windows and entrances, and several beacons can be seen around the complex.

u/Amazing_Pin_6483 has been on Reddit for around a year. However, the aforementioned build is his first on this subreddit. He has been sharing his progress with the community and asking for suggestions.

3) Aetherium Forge (Build by u/Branman1234)

This build includes an impressive recreation of the Aetherium forge from The Elder Scrolls V: Dawnguard. A pool of lava lies behind the forge, throwing an ominous shade onto the forge. The forge is made up of stone bricks and has lava running between it. The build includes many custom textured blocks.

u/Branman1234 has been on Reddit for almost three years and is an avid Minecrafter who draws inspiration for his builds from the Elder Scrolls games. Content from both franchises can be seen on his Reddit feed.

2) Fantasy wizard's castle (Build by u/lilmicrowav3)

This build includes a small but detailed castle complex. Many small towers can be seen around the build, with lightning rods on top of them. Most of the build is done using blackstone and wooden planks. A small moat, complete with a draw bridge, can be found at the base of the castle, with the exterior filled with flora.

u/lilmicrowav3 has been on Reddit for almost two years now. However, he started posting Minecraft builds around nine months ago, starting with a simple survival house. His builds mostly include houses and castles on a small scale.

1) Yggdrasil

This build is a recreation of Yggdrasil, the tree of life in Norse mythology. The gigantic tree has a detailed interior containing a beacon at the center. Wooden planks are the primary resource used for the build, aside from stone bricks for the beacon's base. The tree's leaves are made using shroomlight to portray the tree's light-emitting properties.

u/Neozono has been on Reddit for two years. However, this is his first big Minecraft build posted on the subreddit. He has received a ton of compliments and suggestions from the community on the platform.

Building is one of the most time-consuming activities in the game, which is why players tend to explore and beat the game first. However, it brings out the creativity and in-game prowess of every Minecrafter, and drives them to construct some amazing structures.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

Edited by R. Elahi