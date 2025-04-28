Minecraft player builds hilarious working train using happy ghasts

Minecraft will soon get new mob variants of ghast, such as the dried ghast, the ghastling, and the happy ghast. The most exciting is the happy ghast, which players can fly on using a harness. This new game mechanic also means that talented builders will start developing interesting machines and vehicles. And it seems that players have started doing that with the beta version of the feature.
A Minecraft player named u/katgirlsky shared a video on the game's subreddit, showing how they created a functional train using the happy ghast mob and redstone tracks. The clip shows a series of happy ghasts connected together using various minecarts with the player getting on one of the mobs. Unfortunately, the video does not show how this entire contraption was made.
Reacting to the post, u/htmlcoded stated the build was so impressive. The original poster replied to the user, saying it took them around seven hours to get the entire thing right.
Chart New Territories with the ultimate Minecraft Seed Generator!
According to user u/No_Influence_6666, the first thing players thought of doing with a new mob was to form new ways to enslave it. Another player, u/CyberHorus, jokingly reminded the user that it was Minecraft and that’s how things worked in the game.
u/TH07Stage1MidBoss added to the joke, describing Minecraft as a game that mimics the human experience, such as coming across new land and then trying to exploit the people and resources in the best way possible. u/aws_137 said that it was like going back to their roots.
New upcoming features in Minecraft
Mojang Studios recently announced all the new features they planned for the summer drop, and things will get very exciting. The new ghast variant is the most impactful feature. Players can find the dried ghast item in the nether, which can be broken and taken back to the overworld.
Keeping the dried ghast submerged in water will soon turn it into the ghastling, a small ghast that follows the players and eats snowballs. Once it feeds on enough snowballs, it will turn into a happy ghast. You can use this new mob to fly around the world, carrying up to four players at once.
Apart from the new mob, the game will also get the locator bar feature, which helps locate players in the multiplayer. While the release date has not been announced, fans can expect the summer drop in June 2025.
Uncover new worlds with our Minecraft Seed Generator!