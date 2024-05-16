Minecraft player builds Red Dead Redemption 2-inspired Wild West town

Minecraft is known for its large open environments, often consisting of sprawling deserts, plains, and gorgeous badlands. With horses having long been one of the game's tameable mobs, it's no wonder that many users have made a connection between Mojang Studios' blocky masterpiece and Rockstar Games' Red Dead Redemption universe.

A great recent example of this comes from user Walzon_ on the game's subreddit. Walzon_ showcased a gorgeous Wild West-themed town in the middle of a stunning badlands biome. And while they might not mention the Red Dead Redemption inspiration in the post's title, they're open about it in the comments, stating that many of the buildings were pulled right from the game.

This is quite apparent from the many different architectural styles that are found in the town. Ironically, while this makes it look less like Red Dead Redemption, the smattering of styles makes it look more like a regular Minecraft survival base, with different styled builds representing various areas of the base.

The praise in the comments is understandable, as the build is amazing (Images via Reddit)

The build was met with overwhelming praise in the comments, which is fitting, as these renditions of Red Dead's buildings look amazing. It's hard to see some of the finer detail work due to the zoomed-out nature of the screenshots, but what's visible is incredibly impressive.

This Red Dead-inspired build could be made even better by these two suggestions (Images via Reddit)

However, there were also suggestions for Walzon_ in the comments. User QuaintLittleCrafter suggested posting a close-up of the train, as it looks astonishingly nice from afar and would be one of Minecraft's best technical mods.

The other suggestion was from ULTIMATEFIGHTEER, who suggested adding random bits of gold around town, a reference to how Red Dead Online uses gold as its premium currency.

How to get similar Minecraft worlds

The official Tectonic logo (Image via Apollo/CurseForge)

It's also worth noting, however, that this amazing spread of mountains seen in the backgrounds of the screenshots isn't of the vanilla world generation. They are instead the result of the Tectonic world generation mod. This is one of Minecraft's best overhaul mods, at least when it comes to world generation.

Tectonic doesn't aim to overhaul biome options or add too much new content. It is instead focused almost exclusively on pushing world generation to its limits. This means that players looking to get similarly amazing backdrops for custom builds should consider adding this mod to their custom Minecraft modpack.