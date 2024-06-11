Minecraft player builds a revolving armor stand display

Minecraft offers players a creative space with features and mechanics that allow them to create fascinating things, including massive buildings, beautiful artwork, and even complicated machinery using the Redstone block of the game. Redstone acts like an electrical circuit in the game allowing players to make automatic machines.

Using all these elements, a Minecraft player and Reddit user by the name of Denny337 shared a short video clip showing a rotating armor stand display they made in the game. The build is impressive and can be a great addition to a large mansion-like base with spacious rooms.

The community reacted to the post with compliments and some questions. A Reddit user by the name of Equivalent-Damage-58 commented that they are not sure whether this is the original design of the poster but they would love to add it to their survival world.

The original poster replied to the comment saying that they were inspired by an old ethoslab video that had a similar mechanism but they changed the design a little bit to make it move differently.

Another user by the name of Cookielotl suggested that a larger version of the same design would fit every single armor trim combination of every armor. But here’s the problem; with so many armor trims in the game, the total number of armor would cross millions! But this does not mean making a large armor display stand would make no sense.

Reddit reacts to the build (Image via Reddit/denny337)

User pajwmwoshwkwhsjwksjw commented saying how this build would be great for an armor shop display in multiplayer servers. This is a great idea for a shop build that could cater to multiple players all at once. Another user, Phalanx_77 complimented the build by calling it very innovative.

Reddit reacts to the build (Image via Reddit/denny337)

Another Reddit user by the name of BOT2K6HUN commented that the build was very clever. The rotating design of this build is great as it offers a 360-degree view of all the different armors on the stand.

Impressive Minecraft builds

Minesweeper game inside Minecraft (Image via u/mattbatwings on Reddit)

This is not the only impressive build that the game’s community has seen. A talented player built the famous Minesweeper game inside Minecraft. It had a large screen that was operated using a complex Redstone circuit, which players could interact with.

Another player went further ahead and created a fully functioning Rubik’s cube that could be scrambled and solved. The complex design of the Redstone circuit is painfully difficult to understand and the time and effort that went into making both of these builds is enormous.